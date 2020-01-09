House OKs War Powers Resolution to Limit Trump on Iran

The House of Representatives on Thursday adopted a war powers resolution in an effort to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran.

The measure does not carry the force of law. It says the president should withdraw U.S. forces from conflict with Iran within 30 days if he does not get congressional approval.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.) said during her weekly press conference, “Last week, in our view, the administration conducted a provocative disproportionate airstrike against Iran which endangered Americans, and did so without consulting Congress,” according to published reports.

The adoption of the resolution was 224-194, mostly along party lines.

President Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on Iran in response to a missile attack launched against U.S. airbases in Iraq that housed American personnel. In an act of retaliation against the U.S. assassination of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles against two military bases in Iraq that house both U.S. and Iraqi troops. Trump called Soleimani the world’s top terrorist during his speech.

As tensions in the Middle East appear to have eased over the past day, the Dow, S&P 500, the Nasdaq all closed at record highs Thursday, with the Dow closing just under 29,000.