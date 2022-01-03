Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed by NY Attorney General

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have been subpoenaed as part of a civil investigation by the New York attorney general.

New York's attorney general has reportedly subpoenaed two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company.

The subpoenas from the office of Attorney General Letitia James for Donald Jr. and Ivanka were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan, the New York Times reported.

Subpoenas for the former president and two of his children were served on Dec. 1, the Times said, citing to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Eric Trump, another of the former president's sons, was questioned by James's office in October 2020.

The three elder Trump children have been deeply involved with their father's company, Trump Organization.

When Donald Trump become president in 2017, he turned the business over to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg.

Ivanka Trump had an office in the West Wing of the White House.

Last month, James subpoenaed the former president as part of her civil inquiry into Trump's businesses practices.

Trump sued James to block her civil probe into the Trump Organization, accusing the Democrat of partisan politics.

"Neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions,” Ms. James said in response.

James has been investigating whether the company fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans, and reduced the values to save on taxes.

Her office has obtained a number of documents related to the inquiry and has scrutinized several of Trump Organization’s properties, including its Seven Springs estate in Westchester County and the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

James’s office is also involved in the separate criminal investigation being led by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who was sworn in on Saturday.

The previous district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., who had been supervising the investigation, left the office at the end of the year.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were indicted in July as part of the criminal inquiry.