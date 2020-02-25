How to Watch the Democratic Debate: Live Stream, Time, Channel

The Democratic Party's front runner, Bernie Sanders, is coming off a strong performance in Saturday's Nevada caucuses and will face the scrutiny of a front runner on the debate stage. Tonight's Charleston debate will give all the candidates for the Democratic nomination a chance to challenge Sanders after he earned the most votes in every state so far and gained the lead in national polls.

While many of the nominees will attack Sanders' progressive views, Joe Biden hopes to give voters confidence before the South Carolina primary this Saturday. Biden is favored to win this Saturday in South Carolina and will need to hold off the Sanders surge to salvage his campaign. Elizabeth Warren was the star of last week's debate, but her performance did not result in a bump in voters at the Nevada caucuses.

While South Carolina looks to be a two-person race between Biden and Sanders, the remaining candidates will use tonight's debate to make a lasting impression before Super Tuesday. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg will likely need an amazing performance to have any lasting impact on their nomination chances; both face an uphill battle ahead of the upcoming states that they poll poorly in.

Michael Bloomberg will get another attempt on the debate stage after his disastrous performance last week. Bloomberg is spending hundreds of millions of his own money for his presidential campaign, including money from his philanthropies to advance his political causes. Bloomberg is dealing with backlash after videos of him speaking about his "stop and frisk" policy and redlining surfaced. Warren will be on the offensive again tonight to help gain support for her campaign.

Democratic Party Candidates at Charleston Debate:

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Businessman Tom Steyer

Did Not Qualify for the Charleston Debate:

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern | 5 p.m. Pacific

TV Channel: CBS News (English).

Live Stream: Twitter

CBS Moderators at Charleston Debate:

Norah O’Donnell

Gayle King

Margaret Brennan

Major Garrett

Bill Whitaker