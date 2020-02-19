The Democratic Party's frontrunner Bernie Sanders will be joined on the debate stage for the first time by Michael Bloomberg in a highly anticipated debate. Tonight's Las Vegas Debate will give all of the candidates for the Democratic nomination a chance to challenge Bloomberg after months of the former New York City mayor's frequent online and television ads.

While many of the nominees will attack Bloomberg's record, Joe Biden is looking for a bump ahead of the Nevada caucuses this Saturday. He'll need to perform well on tonight's debate stage before voting begins in states he polls well like South Carolina and many of the states on Super Tuesday. Elizabeth Warren will need to regain some momentum before Super Tuesday by challenging Sanders, Bloomberg and Biden. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg will make their case as they both face an uphill battle ahead of the upcoming states that they poll poorly in.

Bloomberg's presence at tonight's debate comes with controversy after the debate qualifying rules were changed by the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to welcome him. Bloomberg.is spending hundreds of millions of his own money for his presidential campaign including money from his philanthropies to buy endorsements to advance his political causes. Bloomberg will also be faced with questions after videos surfaced about his racist "stop and frisk" policy and redlining comments. He may also have to address sexual harassment allegations against him after they were brought to light again last week.

Democratic Party Candidates at Las Vegas Debate:

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Did Not Qualify for the Las Vegas Debate:

Businessman Tom Steyer

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

How to Watch:

Time: 9 p.m. Eastern | 6 p.m Pacific

TV Channel: NBC News (English) and Universo (Spanish).

Live Stream: The Nevada Independent‘s website, NBCNews.com, Universo (Spanish) and NBC News Mobile App.

Moderators at Las Vegas Debate:

Lester Holt, NBC

Hallie Jackson, NBC & MSNBC

Vanessa Hauc, Noticias Telemundo

Jon Ralston, The Nevada Independent

Chuck Todd, Meet the Press