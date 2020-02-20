Bloomberg Debuts in Democratic Presidential Debate as Nomination Race Intensifies

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg appears on stage in a Democratic Party presidential debate Wednesday for the first time since launching his self-funded campaign.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was set to appear on the stage in a Democratic Party debate for the first time Wednesday evening, with rivals sharpening their attacks accusing the billionaire of trying to buy the presidential nomination.

Bloomberg has spent several hundred million dollars of his own fortune since jumping into the campaign late in November. He has seen his national poll numbers rise as he has sought to overwhelm the airwaves -- and his opponents -- with the message that he is the most experienced and best funded candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has been extending his lead in national polls since wining the New Hampshire primary earlier this month.

Even before Wednesday’s debate began, Sanders and other rivals were taking rhetorical aim at Bloomberg. In particular, Bloomberg’s record in support of New York City’s notorious “Stop and Frisk” policy, and his sexist remarks while running his eponymous media business, have come under examination.

For his part, Bloomberg’s team has been warning that Sanders could walk away with the nomination as early as next month, virtually guaranteeing Trump’s reelection in November.

Bloomberg designed his campaign on the premise he could rally more moderate Democrats as former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign faltered. Biden put in dismal performances in the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire primary earlier this month. He’s relying on a strong performance in South Carolina to revive his campaign before Super Tuesday on March 3.

Bloomberg’s name won’t be on any ballots until Super Tuesday when 10 states, including Texas and California, will hold presidential primaries.

Also qualifying for Wednesday's debate were former Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Billionaire investor Tom Steyer and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard both failed to qualify for the debate.

Nevada’s caucuses, where Sanders currently holds the lead in polls, are scheduled for Feb. 22.

South Carolina’s primary is slated for Sat. Feb. 29.