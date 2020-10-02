Joe Biden and Wife Jill Test Negative for Covid-19

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Twitter that he and his wife Jill tested negative for the coronavirus, in the wake of President Trump’s positive test.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Just before 1 a.m. ET Friday, Trump also took to Twitter to announce that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding that the two "will get through this together."

Hours earlier, he had revealed that Hope Hicks, his adviser, also tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports Friday said Trump's symptoms were mild.

The announcement early Friday from Trump comes as big cities across the U.S., such as New York, have seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Nearly 7.28 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States, with more than 207,800 deaths, the most in the world.

The announcement also comes with the presidential election just 33 days away. Some analysts think it could hurt Trump’s re-election bid, while others aren’t so sure.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative for Covid-19, a spokesman said.

Also on Friday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19, a few days after visiting the White House. He said he will remain isolated for the next 10 days on doctor’s orders.

Others outside of Washington have tested positive from coming in close contact with members of the White House. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the SCOTUS announcement on Saturday.