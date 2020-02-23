Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada Caucuses in a decisive victory for the Democratic front runner according to AP.

Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner of the Nevada Caucuses according to NYTimes, NBC News and TheHill. The Senator from Vermont has now captured the popular vote in every state and has plenty of momentum heading into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently a distant second as results are continuing to come in. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg failed to find their footing in the Silver State as they are losing voters from the first vote to the final vote. Businessman Tom Steyer and Senator Amy Klobuchar rounded out the Democratic Party's competitors in a disappointing showing for the two in Nevada.

Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar may continue to struggle in the upcoming states with a much more diverse voting base. According to Nevada entrance polls, their polling among people of color shows they will be much weaker than Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg.

Sanders has strong support in a majority of the voting demographics in Nevada. Nevada has a large Hispanic population, and Sanders carried 53% of the vote among Latino voters Saturday. Sanders is also showing strong support among young voters and Independents

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot in Nevada following a disastrous debate performance Wednesday night. Bloomberg.is spending hundreds of millions of his own money for his presidential campaign, including money from his philanthropies to buy endorsements to advance his political causes. Bloomberg is dealing with backlash after videos of him speaking about his racist "stop and frisk" policy and redlining surfaced.