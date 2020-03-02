Amy Klobuchar Ends Her Presidential Run

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ends her campaign for president. Reports says she will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday ended her campaign for the Democratic Party nomination for president, following by one day a similar decision from Pete Buttigieg.

The Associated Press reported that Klobuchar planned to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination. CNN reported that Buttigieg also was contemplating endorsing Biden.

Klobuchar, 59 year old, finished a strong third in the New Hampshire primary but then followed with sixth-place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina.

Reports said she attracted financing but was never able to consolidate broad support for her presidential run. Media reports also say, however, that as a political centrist with good support in rural state areas, she remains a possibility for vice president.

Buttigieg, 38, ended his campaign on Sunday. He was formerly mayor of South Bend, Ind., a lieutenant and intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy reserve, and a consultant at McKinsey. He is the first openly gay person to run a campaign for president.

Hedge-fund and private-equity investor Tom Steyer ended his campaign on Saturday after he failed to win delegates in the South Carolina primary that day.

The exits leave Joe Biden, business executive and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the race for the Democratic nomination.

According to recent polls, Sanders is the front-runner, with Biden having gotten a big boost from his win in the South Carolina primary.

Tuesday is a critical day for the Democratic Party. On Super Tuesday, 14 states and American Samoa will vote, allocating fully a third of the total pledged Democratic delegates among the remaining candidates.

CNN reported that Biden and Sanders were campaigning on Monday in Texas, which allocates 228 delegates. That's second only to California's 415.