Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google CEOs Day in D.C. Likely Delayed

A highly-anticipated antitrust hearing featuring the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google scheduled to kick off on Monday will likely be postponed.

A high-profile antitrust hearing featuring the CEOs of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL) - Get Report scheduled for Monday will likely be postponed due to a conflict with the memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

People familiar with the matter told CNBC on Friday that the hearing featuring appearances from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be pushed back to a later date. It will be the first time that all four will be testifying before Congress at the same time, and the first time that Bezos will be appearing before Congress at all.

While the postponement has not been confirmed and a new date has not yet been officially set, Washington-focused news service Axios reported that the hearing could be postponed until August 3.

The highly anticipated hearing will kick off a more than year-long investigation into the four tech giants and whether any of them have used their market dominance to stifle competition within their respective digital markets.

Lawmakers intend to issue a report based on their findings throughout the investigation and propose legislation that would aim to bring antitrust laws up to date to be responsive to issues unique to digital marketplaces.

The investigation is far-reaching and could be a pivotal moment in a broader backlash against tech companies' power.

Monday's testimony is also hotly anticipated as the Justice Department is preparing a possible antitrust suit against Google, while both Amazon and Facebook are the subject of ongoing Federal Trade Commission investigations.

