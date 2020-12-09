TheStreet
Wonderful Wednesday – More Free Money Gives us S&P 3,700!

$916,000,000,000.

That's the price of S&P 3,700 as the Trump Administration proposed just under $1Tn in additional stimulus including another $600 per person in direct checks. The new stimulus does not include $300/week unemployment compensation and that's still a big sticking point with the Democrats. Crafting a liability shield for businesses, schools and health-care providers facing coronavirus-related lawsuits has been a priority for Republicans throughout the negotiations, while Democrats have pushed to send more aid to state and local governments.

Job Growth Dec 9 2020

Along with state and local aid, the $908 billion bi-partisan framework at the center of the current negotiations would add $300 to weekly unemployment benefits, provide $82Bn for schools, $16Bn for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and $288Bn in relief for small businesses. Both the White House and some lawmakers are making a late push to include the new round of direct payments in the next bill. One of the most popular parts of stimulus legislation Congress passed in March, the last round of direct payments sent $1,200 per adult and $500 per child to many American households, at a cost of nearly $300Bn.

Clearly we need the stimulus. We are still 10M jobs down from where we were in February and job growth has ground to a halt and the virus is raging out of control with 215,000 new infections yesterday as we now top 15M cases in the US, adding more new cases every day than the country had TOTAL at the beginning of April. More cases every week (2M) than we had TOTAL at the beginning of June and more cases for the month of December (8M) than we had TOTAL through the middle of October.

That is how fast this problem is accelerating and Mitch McConnel and the GOP have been blocking additional virus relief for over a month now playing games to time it so they can look like the good guys just ahead of the Georgia Senate elections, where voting begins next week to decide if we're going to keep McConnel as the Senate Majority leader to plague Biden the way he has been a literal plague on this Nation.

Virus Growth Dec 9 2020

Here's a chart of the 10 WORST countries on the planet and the number of confirmed new cases per day. India has 1.35Bn people, more than 1 Billion (4x) people more than the US and they have 1/4 the number of infections which makes us 16 TIMES WORSE than the 2nd worst country on Earth. Actually 3rd now, as India has slipped behind Brazil. India was giving us a run for our money in the summer but their Government was capable of learing from their mistakes and changed their policy and got thing back under control. We did none of those things. We are STILL doing none of those things.

Donald Trump and his Republican cohorts are a clear and present danger to our lives and our freedom. Our very Democracy is under attack by Trump and the GOP while 3,000 American lives a day are being sacrificed on the alter of Trump's ego and where is the outrage? Where is the spine of the Republican Senators and Congresspeople – 90% of whom have still refused to acknowledge Joe Biden's election victory? How do we let them continue to entertain the Madness of King Trump while 2 more people die of Covid-19 in America each and every minute of the day?

366522499

Is another $916Bn enough to buy our complacency? As big as that number is, it's nothing compared to Japan, who just authorized another $708Bn in stimulus for their $4.9Tn Economy. That would be like the US announcing another $2.8Tn for our $20Tn economy – now THAT's a Stimulus Package! Japan has already spent $2.2Tn in stimulus this year so the total is now $2.9Tn or 60% of the country's GDP is now stimulus.

Nonetheless, like the US, Japan's economy is still 10% short of where it was last year. We're very US-focused when thinking about the market but what happens when Japan, who are over 250% of their GDP in debt, has to stop the stimulus? What about China, Canada, Australia, the EU, India? We're still teetering on the verge of a Global Economic collapse yet, like complete idiots, we are paying record-high prices for equities. This is just stupid – there's no other way to describe it.

TARP was passed on October 3rd, 2008 and, at the time, it was the largest fiscal relief program in US history. It bought us 4 months of relief before the market continued its fall from 10,000 to 6,400 on the Dow – another 33% drop AFTER the largest stimulus bill ever recorded – until now.

pic17d0a761ec09a94c09f3375c3235b207

This all happened 12 years ago. Have we learned our lessons? Certainly not!

“Crashiversary” Week Begins – Just Another Manic Monday

Not learning our lessons is what the Conservative movement is all about. The Constitution is not a living, breathing document to Conservatives, but more like the will of God written on stone tablets even though the man who actually did write the constitution has the following words inscribed in his own memorial:

“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.” – Thomas Jefferson

739612873

Trump and his ilk are indeed our barbarous ancestors. Unfortunately, they not only still walk among us but they also hold undue sway over our lives and our laws and the only way to progress (yes, that's why they call us "Progressives") is to vote them out of office utterly and completely in Georgia on January 5th but that voting starts on December 14th and it is VITAL that we make our voices heard.

Please do what you can for our country – money can't fix everything – citizens have to take action too. 

We have not had a miss in a decade of our Trade of the Year picks and I'd hate to break that streak. I am currently considering that my trade of the year should be NO TRADE as I really don't trust the markets and I'd rather short Tesla (TSLA), which is often a suicide run but TSLA never stops going up and $650 is $608Bn in market cap - more than EVERY other car company COMBINED – so that stock has left logic and reason behind long, long ago.

Happy Pearl Harbor Day! That's right it was Dec 7th, 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harblor, killing 2,403 Americans and the country was so outraged that we quickly mobilized the greatest military operation in history to counter-attack and rid the World of Fascism.

With each new administration — Democrat or Republican — I publish my own list of possible actions that would step around the lobotomizing “left-right axis,” scoring immediate points by doing some non-partisan good. Despite my purported “fame and influence,” none of my proposals was ever acted upon, or even widely discussed, perhaps because they are off-axis, without established constituencies. Though I am also grownup enough to admit another possibility — that these ideas are only compelling to the self-important delusions of a sci-fi author.

Imagine you begin to feel ill on Thursday, a few days after returning from a trip. You’re afraid it’s COVID-19, so you get tested on Friday. Even under good circumstances, it will probably be at least Monday before a contact tracer calls from the health department. And then some phone tag may ensue before you speak with anyone – if you get a call at all.

Since becoming president-elect, Joe Biden has signaled that restoring America’s leadership on the world stage is among his highest priorities – an intention aptly demonstrated by his Cabinet picks. Biden’s nominees are “ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” he said on Nov. 24. “America is back.”

As the Thanksgiving holiday was winding down, a medical center in Salem, Oregon, found itself in the middle of a frothing social media mess. A nurse named Ashley Grames posted a video on TikTok that went viral in which she mock-confessed to ignoring coronavirus health guidelines.

A rumor started circulating back in 2008 that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. At the time, I was serving as chair of the Hawaii Board of Health. The director and deputy director of health, both appointed by a Republican governor, inspected Obama’s birth certificate in the state records and certified that it was real.

Dow 30,000 – amazing! Well, maybe not that amazing as we were at 28,872 in January so, on the whole, we're up 1,200 points (4%) for the year but, considering what has happened to us since January – that's pretty remarkable. Of course we did drop to 19,000 (down 36.66%) in March but back up over 50% since then has more than made up for it – pretty exactly made up for it, in fact – as if someone were trying to paint a picture.

More than 4 million acres of California went up in flames in 2020 – about 4% of the state’s land area and more than double its previous wildfire record. Five of the state’s six largest fires on record were burning this year. In Colorado, the Pine Gulch fire broke the record for that state’s largest wildfire, only to be surpassed by two larger blazes, the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.

The word “socialism” has become a trigger word in U.S. politics, with both positive and negative perceptions of it split along party lines. But what does socialism actually mean to Americans? Although surveys can ask individuals for responses to questions, they don’t reveal what people are saying when they talk among themselves.

