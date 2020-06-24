Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Wobbly Wednesday – Virus Surge Worries Markets

clarisezoleta

2,347,102 infected Americans.

Will we even make it to November so we can choose 4 more years of this nightmare? 121,225 Americans are dead out of 477,807 worldwide – only Brazil is close to us with 52,645 dead in their country – clearly not as "great" as ours has been made. Trump has been calling the virus "Kung Flu", which both attaches it to China (in a racist fashion) and diminishes the toll it is taking on the people of this country who are suffering and dying under his watch. Well played sir!

While the Chinese (84,653 infections, 4,640 deaths) are able to travel to Europe and the US, Americans may soon not be able to travel to China or to Europe as both Governments are considering banning US travelers from entering their countries and will at least require 2-week quarantines for those that do wish to escape our disease-ridden nation. That's as of July 1st folks, so you'd better take that summer vacation quickly.

trump-puppet-putin

In 3.5 years, America has become isolated and unloved, with soaring debts and monstrous unemployment. We have far less trade, riots in the streets and our life expectancy is crashing as fast as the stock market is rising. Putin could not possibly be prouder, could he?

President Trump, as well as his Russian and Brazilian counterparts have followed what critics call a comparable path in their pandemic response that leaves all three countries in a similarly bad spot: they were dismissive at the outset of the crisis, slow to respond to scientific advice and saw a boom of domestic cases as other parts of the world, notably in Europe and Asia, were slowly managing to get their outbreaks under control.

This morning, the stock market kind of cares about the virus and we're down a bit in the Futures. Joe Biden is up a bit in the polls (50% to 36% Trump and 14% can't seem to make up their minds) so at least things will be interesting going into the election and perhaps Trump's strategy is to have a viral emergency and postpone the election until Don Jr can be appointed our next President in 2024. Well played, sir!

Poll June 23 2020

I have noticed a trend on Fox News in the past week to cast doubt on the entire science of polling. Of course they are not always accurate but those are "known unknowns" and generally fall within a statistical margin of error like +/- 5% but you can count the non-white moderates who are even considering voting for Trump on one hand – and those HAVE to be male.

That doesn't mean he won't be re-elected – it just means we will know for sure that it is a massive fraud if he does…

