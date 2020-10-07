TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Which Way Wednesday – Trump Cancels Christmas

clarisezoleta

No stimulus for you!

President Trump returned from the hospital yesterday and decided to cancel the stimulus negotiations despite the constant cries from the Fed that the Government NEEDS to do something to get the economy back on track. Trump doesn't want to add to his deficit total, which will be about $4,000,000,000,000 this year, and his score is, of course, far more important than helping the people who elected him, right?

Trump did say he wants the Fed to cut rates a full point (to -0.75%?) and double down on QE as those are off the books measures that would work out very well for a Real Estate Tycoon who's about to be kicked back into the private sector.

Trump Oct 7 2020

After getting blowback all night on stopping the stimulus talks, Trump tweeted at 10pm that he would sign a bill for stimulus checks and another tweet that Congress should approve $25Bn for Airlines and $135Bn for a Paycheck Protection program so, of course, after cancelling the negotiations to provide stimulus he can now claim he is trying to get more stimulus. When do we get to vote him out? Twitter responded:

He's clearly spooked about Tuesday's stock market crash and sees that the Dow futures look ugly too, so naturally he's doing an about face and panic tweeting late into the night.

WHAT???? Bail out BIG BUSINESSES while AMERICANS ARE LOSING THEIR HOMES AND STANDING IN FOOD LINES!!!! BTW, that bs before, that you claimed was for small business was absolute bs! Larger businesses got it!!!

Airline payroll? Why not the 30 plus unemployed Americans who have been waiting on a real bill to pass since July? WTF Donald! Why Airlines first? Oh never mind That's right it's YOU who takes a personal hit if the airlines are unemployed………….

Walking away from the coronavirus relief talks just to shout on Twitter about your own agenda is something I’d expect a toddler to do. You’re the President of the United States. The American people are suffering. Yet you choose to play politics to benefit yourself. That’s crazy.

EjsOuMkXYAApLRr

Still, it's very easy (and profitable) to manipulate the markets, especially when you are the President and Trumps Tweets had their desired effect, getting the S&P Futures (/ES) off the 3,320 line and back up to 3,375 this morning. Twitter reacted to that too:

Thanks Donnie. I don’t know what else you might tweet tonight, but keep it pumping. Or dumping. I’ll follow the flow regardless.

That's what we're doing at PSW, just going with the flow. We have some longs, we have some shorts and we try to keep things balanced while we wait PATIENTLY for the premium on the options we sold to decay. Last week, on the 28th, our Short-Term Portfolio (STP) was at $460,952 and our Long-Term Portfolio (LTP) was at $982,958 for a $1,443,910 total and, after yesterday's little dip, the STP is at $515,577 and the LTP is at $1,005,650, for a $1,521,227 total so we're UP $73,254 (5%) on that little correction – I'd say we're very welll-situated at the moment!

STP2 Oct 7 2020

As anticipated in our last STP Review, we got back to even on our short TSLA calls so we thankfully exited half of those to remove some of the volatility of that position going forward. Those short calls are $84 and we certainly don't see TLSA being over $464 in January but – just in case, we're playing it a bit safer as it's been painful watching this portfolio go up and down based on that one stock. We need to be more sure about our hedges in these very volatile times ahead.

SPX Oct 7 2020
Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tempting Tuesday – A Sinking Dollar Lifts All Ships

This is how the Fed "fixes" the market. Yesterday, the Chicago Fed's Charlie Evans said he would be "quite pleased" with 2.5% core inflation, a 25% increase in the Fed's Inflation Target. That was at 10:30 and the Dollar took a nose-dive all day, lifting the market over key techincal lines to give us the impression of market strength but, what we really got was Dollar weakness.

clarisezoleta

If the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act, Trump’s health care order is not enough to replace it

One of the major targets of the Trump administration has been reducing enrollment through the ACA’s marketplaces.

camsmanalo

Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis: What lies ahead could include a constitutional crisis over succession

The prospect that Trump could be or become very ill raises the question of how the country can constitutionally transfer power if he is no longer capable of serving in his official capacity.

camsmanalo

October Market View – Looking Ahead to the Elections

No wonder Trump got sick – the old "Dog ate my leadership" doesn't work as well with voters as the sympathy vote. The President needs something to turn his campaign around and it's a mix of opinions as to whether the President is faking Covid to gain sympathy or whether he is so psychotic that he imeriled the lives of his driver and secret service agents just to do a propaganda wave outside the hospital, not to mention the staff who had to move Patient Zero out of isolation – completely against hospital policy.

clarisezoleta

Trump is taking the latest in COVID-19 treatments – here’s what doctors know works against the virus

With 74-year-old President Trump and 50-year-old first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus, what are the best proven treatments for them and other patients? We are both physician-scientists at the University of Virginia. We care for COVID-19 patients and conduct research to find better ways to diagnose and treat COVID-19.

clarisezoleta

Schadenfreude Friday – Trump Catches Corona

It seems the President has contracted the coronavirus as the Global hoax spreads to the White House. Of course, it's very possible that Trump, who is constantly tested and is surrounded by people who are constantly tested is FAKING the virus to elicit sympathy, give himself an excuse to not be humilated by Biden again in another debate and to make an "amazing" pre-election recovery, proving to his gullible followers how strong he his, probably claiming that he can be their salvation too.

clarisezoleta

Older people like President Trump are at more risk from COVID-19 because of how the immune system ages

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 is especially concerning because of his age. At 74 years old, Trump is solidly within an age group that’s been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

clarisezoleta

28,000 Thursday – Dow Back Within 5% of it’s All-Time High

We're back baby!The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped out at 29,500 in February as we ignored the virus in China and then it plunged 11,000 (37%) points, to 18,500 in late March and now it's back up 9,500 (51%) since then and we're only 1,500 points (5%) from a full recovery. Recovery, of course, is a funny word when over 7M Americans now have a disease that has terrible, long-lasting effects on the body but who cares – it's rally time!

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-30-2020

Please FF to about 12 minutes. Sorry for the failed edit

camsmanalo

How three prior pandemics triggered massive societal shifts

Before March of this year, few probably thought disease could be a significant driver of human history. Not so anymore. People are beginning to understand that the little changes COVID-19 has already ushered in or accelerated – telemedicine, remote work, social distancing, the death of the handshake, online shopping, the virtual disappearance of cash and so on – have begun to change their way of life. They may not be sure whether these changes will outlive the pandemic. And they may be uncertain whether these changes are for good or ill.

clarisezoleta