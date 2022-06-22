Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
Which Way Wednesday – Powell has some Splainin’ to Do to Congress

Which Way Wednesday – Powell has some Splainin’ to Do to Congress

So you crashed the economy on purpose?

So you crashed the economy on purpose?

We'll hear from Chairman Powell at 10am this morning as he testifies to Congress and, since last time he spoke (Wednesday afternoon) the markets collapsed, a lot of people are selling off in anticipation of another horrible scenario.

The reasoning doesn't matter too much, what we have is a very clear scenario where we hit our predicted Weak Bounce Line on the nose (S&P 3,780) and we're being harshly rejected there. That's a weak market signal that indicates we will be re-testing the Strong Retrace Line (3,680) and, if we fail that – we'll be looking at 3,520 as our next support and that then puts us in danger of having to rethink 4,000 as the S&P's value line and consider 3,600 or even 3,200 as possible downside targets.

SPX June 22 2022

Hey, by the way, does this chart mean you will take Death Cross signals more seriously in the future? As I was saying, if we think the market has another 20% left to lose – is there any point to sticking with our longs or should we cash out and wait? We added a few bargain stocks to our Long-Term Portfolio in yestrerday's Live Member Chat Room as well as our Morning Report (sign up here so you stop missing out) but they were all initial positions, allowing for the possibility of a 20% drop, where we'd be happy to double down.

news-671e1300-022d-3651-31476b601c95

Still, managing a whole portfolio like that can be tedious and if say AAPL were to drop to $100 – why would I want to own anything else? AAPL now IS the Nasdaq – it certainly is the entire Media sector even though media is only part of what they do. Remember when ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox had all the power? Those days are gone.

Sony (SONY) must be wondering what the heck happened as they used to dominate electronics with Walkmen, Discmen and TVs and they had their Film Division (Spider Man, James Bond) and their Music Division (Michael Jackson, George Michael, Pink Floyd) and they were considered cutting edge until AAPL ripped them to shreds.

SONY is down but not out and they are another one of those undervalued companies at $84.50, which is $104Bn and they made 1Tn Yen last year and, in real money, that's still $7.4Bn so let's call that 14x earnings they are trading at. They are carrying 791Bn Yen in Debt and that's $5.8Bn but, even at 5% interest, it doesn't put a huge dent in earnings so I think they are good and they still make the best TVs.

chart - 2022-06-23T002116.351

SONY is the kind of stock we can promise to buy if it gets cheaper by selling the 2024 $75 puts for $8.50 and we can sell 10 of those for $8,500 in our Long-Term Portfolio (LTP) and, if assigned below $75, our net entry would be $66.50 – 21% below the current price. If SONY stays above $75, we simply keep the money and perhaps we'll add a bullish spread later – there's no hurry.

We're continuing to bargain-hunt, Powell is not likely to say anything worse than 0.75 rate hikes and oil is down to $102 – so it will be great if that sticks. As long as we don't make new lows, we have all weak to get over that weak bounce line, though the longer it takes, the less likely it is we'll have the energy to make the strong bounce. As I said yesterday, other than Powell, there's no real market-moving data so we just have to get past this bump and try again.

lucy-ew
Stocks/Options

Which Way Wednesday – Powell has some Splainin’ to Do to Congress

By clarisezoleta38 seconds ago
fut_image
Stocks/Options

Two Percent Tuesday – Weak Bounces Accomplished – Now What?

By clarisezoletaJun 21, 2022
It’s not looking good. Ladanifer
Current Events

Is a major recession unavoidable? Three economists give their views

By camsmanaloJun 19, 2022
SPX June 17 2022
Stocks/Options

5% Friday – Down Week Needs 2% Bounce Into the Holiday Weekend

By clarisezoletaJun 17, 2022
webinar 6-15-22
Stocks/Options

Phil’s Stock World’s Live Weekly Webinar

By clarisezoletaJun 16, 2022
fut_image (90)
Stocks/Options

Federally F’d Thursday – Bonus Rate Hike Spooks Market

By clarisezoletaJun 16, 2022
HSHSiteFourAxisChart
Stocks/Options

Wednesday Recovery? It’s Up to the Fed

By clarisezoletaJun 15, 2022
download
Stocks/Options

PhilStockWorld June Portfolio Review – Part 1

By clarisezoletaJun 14, 2022
BTC June 13 2022
Stocks/Options

Monday Market Movement – Dollar Tests New Highs, Markets Test New Lows

By clarisezoletaJun 13, 2022