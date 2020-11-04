Which Way Wednesday – Election Uncertainty Remains

Four more years?

Whether Trump wins or loses America has spoken and at least half of us have seen Trump in action for the last 4 years and WE WANT MORE! Even if Biden squeaks out a victory at this point, the Democrats are unlikely to control the Senate – so nothing much will change. Ex-President Trump will tweet just as much as President Trump and, just 3 years from now, he can enter the 2024 race, looking to pull a Grover Cleveland and get elected to non-consecutive terms. No matter what happens, what we have told the World today is that we, as a country, do not reject Donald Trump, his words or his actions – pretty much half of us want 4 more years of it.

Biden will have no mandate to make sweeping changes and Trump, if he loses, will be calling the election a fraud for the next 4 years, rallying his base and inciting more fury and division than we already have. Trump already declared victory last night and threatened to go to his Supreme Court to halt the counting, knowing full well that the uncounted mail-in ballots are very much in Biden's favor. Chris Wallace, on Fox News, reacted to Trump’s speech by saying: “This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it. He hasn’t won these states.”

Republicans have filed lawsuits in PA to stop the counting before liberal Philadelphia's votes are counted with two cases to be heard tomorrow. MI, PA and WI are all likely to turn to Biden which currently look like Trump wins and AZ, NV and GA all have a lot of uncounted blue votes.

In Pennsylvania, for example, you can see that Trump's 600,000 vote advantage has Fox News declaring PA for the President but 25% of the votes (1.5M) remain uncounted and Biden has been winning the uncounted votes by 3:1 and 5:1 margins so far – this is why Trump is so desperate to stop the counting and declare late counting to be a fraud – despite the fact that all votes cast on time MUST be legally counted.

Still, this is no blow-out victory for Biden and, therefore, this is no repudiation of Donald Trump. Whether as President or Tweeter in Chief, Donald Trump will remain the voice of America for quite some time and the Republicans who stuck with him are mostly being rewarded with re-election as well – that's our reality for 2020-2024, so get used to it.

And how are the markets reacting? Up another 200 points in the Futures so all must be well in Trumpland. The Dollar took a huge dive overnight and that's been boosting the markets. Our Long-Term Portfolio is back to $1M – up 100% so all is well with our holdings and we cashed in most of our hedges in anticipation of this bounce, which is now back to our magical 3,420 line this morning so we'll see how that goes. It's also 1,600 on the Russell and 11,666 on the Nasdaq along with 27,500 on the Dow.

As usual, 3,420 is a very tempting shorting line on the S & P but only if it's rejected and VERY TIGHT STOPS over that line, please. The good thing about this level is I get to cut and paste my old reports:

Fabulous Thursday – Testing our Strong Bounce Lines – Again

by phil - October 8th, 2020 8:11 am Here we are again. I don't even have to write anything new today, I'll just copy and paste what I said on September 15th, in: "Terrific Tuesday – S & P 3,420 Yet Again": As we discussed last week (when we failed at 3,420), 3,420 is our Strong Bounce Line and the 20% Line so we knew we were likely to re-test it – the question is whether or not the S & P passes the test and we may find that out this morning as the Futures are pointing up yet another 1% – just like yesterday when we made most of our gains in the thinly-traded pre-market session. Our 5% Rule™ told us 3,420 would be our Strong Bounce line on the way back up but it was much easier to call a short the first time we tested the line, as we did on the 9th in our Live Member Chat Room, because we had not consolidated for a move higher at the time. Now the markets have had time to digest the bounces and we're above on all the indexes but the S & P 500 as back on the 9th it was: Another chance to short at 3,420 on /ES with tight stops above. Lined up with 28,200, 11,475 and 1,540.

So the other indexes are much higher than they were last time we tested this level, a month ago. Here we are again but it's a dangerous play with all this election uncertainty so we'll just have to go with the flow and stay nimble.