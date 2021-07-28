TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
Which Way Wednesday – Big Tech Earnings and the Fed

Which Way Wednesday – Big Tech Earnings and the Fed

Apple (AAPL) beat estimates by 30% and the stock is down.
Author:
Publish date:
Apple (AAPL) beat estimates by 30% and the stock is down.

That should tell you something. How stretched does this market have to be that a company that sold $81.4Bn worth of product in Q2 and made $20Bn in 3 months LOSES share price on a 30% beat? Revenue from iPhone sales came in at $39.6Bn, up nearly 50%, and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $34.2 billion as well and, more importantly, less than 1/2 the company's total revenues – it's what investors always wanted!

In fact, the company exceeded estimates in every product category. Mac revenues were $8.2Bn, up 16%, while iPad revenues were 12% higher at $7.4Bn. Revenue from wearables, home, and accessories was $8.8Bn, up 36%. Services revenue was $17.5Bn, up 33%. The company said it finished the quarter with more than 700M paid subscribers across its services portfolio, up more than 150M from a year ago. Revenues in the Americas were $35.9Bn, up 33%, while Europe came in at $18.9Bn, up 34%, and Greater China revenue was $14.8Bn, up 58%. Revenues in Japan were $5.5Bn, up 30%, and the rest of Asia was $5.4Bn, up 28%.

CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement that the company set revenue records in each geographic region, with double-digit growth in each product category. He said the company returned nearly $29 billion to shareholders in the quarter in dividends and stock buybacks. He also said (and this is why they are selling off) that the company sees strong double-digit revenue growth in the September quarter, but at a smaller level than in June, for three reasons.

  • One – Foreign exchange issues will be 3 percentage points less favorable.
  • Two – Services growth will be lower, after the June quarter benefited from an easy comparison in the year ago quarter, when advertising and Apple Care revenues were impacted by the pandemic.
  • Three – Supply constraints will be higher than they were in the June quarter, with a particular impact on iPhone and iPad sales.

Apple may be the greatest company on the planet but, at 27 time forward earnings, they can't afford to make a misstep, or have supply constraints. Companies that are this good have to worry about their suppliers, as well as their own business.

Meanwhile, rather than stressing over whether AAPL or MSFT can justify 30x earnings, how about investing in a pedigreed tech company that "only" has a $34Bn market cap but makes $4Bn in profits on $63Bn in sales? HPQ does not have AAPL's growth but they are steady performers and even made $2.8Bn last year, during the lockdown.

chart - 2021-07-28T221943.571

I love their new, trendy logo but it's the same old HP, making so many things that businesses depend on every day along with a thriving service division. Windows 11 requires better hardware so I think PC sales will pick up this year – especailly considering companies did little or no upgrading last year. HPQ still has 42.4% of the global printing market and I still think that, if you want to pick an ultimate winner in 3D printing – it will be HPQ.

HPQ pays a respectable 2.72% dividend but, initially, for the LTP, we'll just promise to buy it if it gets cheaper:

  • Sell 15 HPQ 2023 $25 puts for $3 ($4,500)
  • Buy 25 HPQ 2023 $22 calls for $7.50 ($18,750)
  • Sell 25 HPQ 2023 $30 calls for $3 ($7,500)

That's net $6,750 on the $20,000 spread so we have $13,250 (196%) profit potential if HPQ can finish over $30 in Jan 2023. Not a big ask and our worst case is being assgined 1,500 shares at $25 and losing our $6,750, which would be another $4.50/share so we'd be at net $29.50, which is more than HPQ is now so it's an aggressive play but we're very happy to double down on this one if it sells off.

19553521-16268600288095505

We will see this afternoon (2pm) what the Fed has to say but no one expects them to actually DO anything – just a minor tweak to the language of the statement and, of course, Powell's press conference comes after.

China State Media Seeks to Calm Investor Nerves After Stock Rout

China’s Escalating Property Curbs Underline Xi’s New Priority

The China Model: What the Country’s Tech Crackdown Is Really About

Asian Stocks Track U.S. Decline Amid China Risk: Markets Wrap

Sydney Lockdown Extended Four Weeks as Delta Surge Worsens.

Oil Resumes Gains as Report Points to Shrinking U.S. Stockpiles

U.S. Copper Buyers Face World’s Highest Prices as Demand Booms

White House Orders Staff to Again Wear Masks Amid New Danger.

NY, LA Among Big Cities Joining Rural Areas in CDC Mask Zone.

CDC Reverses Indoor-Mask Rules, Biden Mulls Mandating Vaccines For Federal Workers, Threatens Lockdowns

Visa Card Spending Buoyed by Return of Travel, Stimulus Checks

No Crabs, No Scallops: Seafood Is Vanishing From Menus in U.S.

Landlords Sue U.S. for Rent Unpaid Under Eviction Moratorium

Lawmakers Say Infrastructure Deal Within Reach

Google advertising revenue rises 69% from last year

Microsoft posts big earnings beat and gives optimistic revenue forecast

Starbucks earnings beat, fueled by U.S. cold drink sales, but stock drops on weak China outlook

Orange Juice Futures Soar Amid 'Frost Threats' In Brazil

Inflation Shock: Are You Ready To Start Paying "$40 Or $50" For A Hamburger?

The Overall Mood In The US Grows More Pessimistic

chart
Stocks/Options

Which Way Wednesday – Big Tech Earnings and the Fed

The Little Ice Age brought some bitter extremes. Pieter Bruegel the Elder, 1565
Current Events

Small climate changes can have devastating local consequences – it happened in the Little Ice Age

106625999-1595360142247-20200721_Levy_NASDAQ_100_top_stocks_by_market_cap
Stocks/Options

$10,000,000,000,000 Tuesday – 6 Stocks are 25% of the Market

Welcome to the latest craze in gaming. ira Lichi
Current Events

Axie Infinity: online games where people earn as they play are transforming gaming

International power plays are a threat to a stable, open internet. erhui1979/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images
Current Events

Fight for control threatens to destabilize and fragment the internet

E7Dsld1WYAA-nDf
Stocks/Options

Monday Market Movement – Slight Jitters Ahead of the Fed

The U.S. economy bounced back in record time.
Current Events

COVID-19 recession: One of America’s deepest downturns was also its shortest after bailout-driven bounceback

file-20210720-17-1dvg5hh
Current Events

How food prices are affected by oil, trade agreements and climate change

file-20210719-13-16uy9dq
Current Events

Billionaire space race: the ultimate symbol of capitalism’s flawed obsession with growth