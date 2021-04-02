Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – March 31, 2021
Major Topics:
00:00:01 – Bonds
00:00:50 – Energy
00:01:21 – COVID-19 Updates and Vaccination
00:03:47 – Government Debt Spending and Tax Cuts
00:09:10 – FTR
00:09:45 – Cont. Government Debt Spending and Tax Cuts
00:12:37 -USD | Currencies
00:14:45 : National Debt
00:16:01 – Infrastructure Plays from other Companies
00:26:54 – CHPT
00:37:08 – CAT
00:38:18 – EIA Petroluem Status Report
00:41:14 – STP
00:41:53 – LTP
00:42:19 – DJIA | S&P 500
00:57:02 – SUN
01:05:28 – What is the Probability of Success for Re-entry with tight Stocks (Shorting Oil)
01:08:35 – GOLD | SILVER
01:10:48 – IMAX
01:13:05 – Seeking Alpha
01:13:52 – DIS
01:14:48 – Cont. IMAX
01:17:49 – ABR
01:18:57 – CIM | NLY
01:24:59 – Nasdaq 100
