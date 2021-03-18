Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – March 17, 2021

Replay of this week's webinar with Phil of Philstockworld.
For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - NRG | Trading Techinques

00:26:41 - FB | AAPL

00:45:20 - COVID-19 Update

00:47:23 - NASDAQ | $DJIA | Trading Techniques

00:48:34 - FOMC Minutes

01:09:43 - The Wall Street Journal

01:11:25 - Butterfly Portfolio

01:25:57 - STP

01:29:14 - TZA | W

01:32:45 - LTP

01:35:28 - Money Talk Portfolio | February 2021 Portfolio Review

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.

Webinar 03-17-2021
Search engines often serve up a distorting blend of information and misinformation. Crispin la valiente/Moment via Getty Images, CC BY-ND
It’s not just a social media problem – how search engines spread misinformation

RUT March 17 2021
Weakening Wednesday – Markets Turn Down Ahead of the Fed

fut_image (1)
33,000 Tuesday – Dow Reaches for the Stars

The U.S. Capitol remains on lockdown, defended by the National Guard. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
After the insurrection, America's far-right groups get more extreme

Since so much our social lives are lived online, maybe it makes sense for our art collections to reside online, too. Ihor Melnyk via Getty Images
Why would anyone buy crypto art – let alone spend millions on what’s essentially a link to a JPEG file?

tumblr_mz963q4R3d1t65nt8o1_500 (1)
Monday Market Momentum – Up the Down Escalator

Democrats celebrate passing the first big legislation of the Biden presidency. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The US delivers $1.9 trillion jolt of economic relief: 4 essential reads

The great bell in the iconic clock tower of London’s Palace of Westminster was cast in London.
I went down the ‘rabbit hole’ to debunk misinformation – here’s what I learned about Big Ben and online information overload