Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – March 17, 2021
Replay of this week's webinar with Phil of Philstockworld.
Major Topics:
00:00:01 - NRG | Trading Techinques
00:26:41 - FB | AAPL
00:45:20 - COVID-19 Update
00:47:23 - NASDAQ | $DJIA | Trading Techniques
00:48:34 - FOMC Minutes
01:09:43 - The Wall Street Journal
01:11:25 - Butterfly Portfolio
01:25:57 - STP
01:29:14 - TZA | W
01:32:45 - LTP
01:35:28 - Money Talk Portfolio | February 2021 Portfolio Review
