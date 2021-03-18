Replay of this week's webinar with Phil of Philstockworld.

Phil's Stock World's Weekly Webinar – March 17, 2021

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - NRG | Trading Techinques

00:26:41 - FB | AAPL

00:45:20 - COVID-19 Update

00:47:23 - NASDAQ | $DJIA | Trading Techniques

00:48:34 - FOMC Minutes

01:09:43 - The Wall Street Journal

01:11:25 - Butterfly Portfolio

01:25:57 - STP

01:29:14 - TZA | W

01:32:45 - LTP

01:35:28 - Money Talk Portfolio | February 2021 Portfolio Review

