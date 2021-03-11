Phil's Stock World's Weekly Webinar - March 10, 2021
Major Topics:
00:00:01 – EIA Petroleum Status Report
00:04:42 – Crude Oil WTI
00:12:52 – COVID-19 Update
00:22:08 – Bonds and Borrowed Funds | S&P 500
00:45:28 – COVID-19 Vaccination
00:48:32 – Trading Techniques
00:50:34 – PBR
00:50:43 – LYG
00:50:48 – More Trading Techniques
00:52:59 – Chinese Hacks Microsoft's Email
00:54:10 AAPL
00:54:23 – TSLA
00:58:28 – PFE
00:59:55 – LTP
01:02:18 – VLO
01:01:08 – GILD
01:01:51 – Inflation Hedges
01:02:59 – GOLD
01:05:29 – Top Trades
01:06:06 – STP
01:07:15 – Hedges
01:10:59 – NASDAQ Stock
01:14:59 – Bonds | Softs
01:23:28 – Metals
01:27:02 – BA
01:27:40 – $INDU
01:28:43 – BA
