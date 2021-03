Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – March 03, 2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:



00:00:01 – Checking on the Market

00:01:27 – Crude Oil WTI

00:04:52 – Nasdaq 100

00:06:13 – STP

00:08:01 – TZA

00:10:41 -LTP

00:11:49 – SKT | INTC

00:14;15 – LTP | STP

00:14:27 – Butterfly Portfolio

00:14:38 – Dividend Portfolio

00:14:43 – Earnings Portfolio

00:14:49 – Future is Now Portfolio

00:14:54 – Money Talk Portfolio

00:18:09 – Ty Cobb

00:27:08 – NRG

00:38:26 – Money Talk Portfolio

00:42:50 – GNRC

00:46:53 – DIS

00:47:33 – RCL

00:53:40 – Comic-Con 2021

01:00:20 – Beige Book

01:13:43 – Trading Techniques

01:25:24 – Indices

01:25:54 – Nasdaq 100

01:27:17 – Russell 200

01:27:29 – DJIA

01:27:37 – VIX

01:28:12 – Bonds

01:30:53 – Energy

01:32:00 – 6 Dr. Seuss Books Cancelled

