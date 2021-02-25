Phil's Stock World's Weekly Webinar – February 24, 2021
Major Topics:
00:00:39 – Future Charts
00:01:06 – Russell 2000
00:01:26 – NASDAQ 100
00:01:45 – S&P 500 | DJIA
00:04:41 – BA
00:06:19 – Checking on the Market
00:07:46 – Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:12:32 – Silver
00:20:08 – Lithium Production
00:31:59 – Natural Gas
00:36:41 – BABA
00:39:44 – GOLD
00:41:45 – Portfolio Review: STP & LTP
00:49:40 – AAPL
00:50:12 – ALB
00:51:19 – ISRG
00:54:56 – BA
00:55:37 – M
00:58:23 – PFE
00:59:17 – T
01:00:26 – LTP
01:03:19 – Silver
01:03:52 – Barrick GOLD
01:06:28 – Bitcoin
01:11:32 – Portfolio Review
01:18:34 – Active Trader
01:19:34 – MJ ETF
01:21:44 – Checking on the Market
