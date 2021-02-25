Phil's Stock World's Weekly Webinar – February 24, 2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:39 – Future Charts

00:01:06 – Russell 2000

00:01:26 – NASDAQ 100

00:01:45 – S&P 500 | DJIA

00:04:41 – BA

00:06:19 – Checking on the Market

00:07:46 – Weekly Petroleum Status Report

00:12:32 – Silver

00:20:08 – Lithium Production

00:31:59 – Natural Gas

00:36:41 – BABA

00:39:44 – GOLD

00:41:45 – Portfolio Review: STP & LTP

00:49:40 – AAPL

00:50:12 – ALB

00:51:19 – ISRG

00:54:56 – BA

00:55:37 – M

00:58:23 – PFE

00:59:17 – T

01:00:26 – LTP

01:03:19 – Silver

01:03:52 – Barrick GOLD

01:03:27 – Silver

01:06:28 – Bitcoin

01:11:32 – Portfolio Review

01:18:34 – Active Trader

01:19:34 – MJ ETF

01:21:44 – Checking on the Market

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.