Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – April 21, 2021
Major Topics:
00:04:21 - Checking on the Market
00:05:00 - Portfolio Review | DJIA
00:06:26 - VIX
00:08:41 - Portfolio Review: S&P 500
00:12:05 - REYN
00:17:32 - VIAC
00:27:50 - Trading Techniques
00:28:51 - BA
00:33:41 - Upsight Potential
00:37:43 - GMO Capital
00:46:31 - Joe Biden
00:49:47 - Carbon Capture
00:52:17 - T
00:52:31 - Top Trades
00:55:39 - GILD | PFE
00:57:32 - Inflation Hedges
00:58:18 - GOLD | OIH | VLO
01:02:11 - MO
01:02:30 - IBM
01:02:44 - CHL
01:03:58 - Top Picks for a Surging U.S Economy
01:05:53 - NFLX
01:08:11 - Tax on electric bikes
01:14:19 - Crude Oil WTI | VLO
01:22:06 - $SPX
01:31:54 - COVID-19 Updates
01:39:50 - KMI
