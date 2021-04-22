Replay of live webinar from 04/21/2021

Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – April 21, 2021

Major Topics:

00:04:21 - Checking on the Market

00:05:00 - Portfolio Review | DJIA

00:06:26 - VIX

00:08:41 - Portfolio Review: S&P 500

00:12:05 - REYN

00:17:32 - VIAC

00:27:50 - Trading Techniques

00:28:51 - BA

00:33:41 - Upsight Potential

00:37:43 - GMO Capital

00:46:31 - Joe Biden

00:49:47 - Carbon Capture

00:52:17 - T

00:52:31 - Top Trades

00:55:39 - GILD | PFE

00:57:32 - Inflation Hedges

00:58:18 - GOLD | OIH | VLO

01:02:11 - MO

01:02:30 - IBM

01:02:44 - CHL

01:03:58 - Top Picks for a Surging U.S Economy

01:05:53 - NFLX

01:08:11 - Tax on electric bikes

01:14:19 - Crude Oil WTI | VLO

01:22:06 - $SPX

01:31:54 - COVID-19 Updates

01:39:50 - KMI

