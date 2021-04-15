Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Replay of PSW Webinar from 4/14/2021
Replay of PSW Webinar from 4/14/2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:01:54 - Checking on the Market

00:02:37 - Jerome Powell

00:06:44 - Health and Services Human Budget

00:09:45 - Trading Techniques

00:11:00 - EIA Report

00:19:32 - JPM | GS

00:24:49 - M

00:29:21 - IMAX

00:31:32 - Phil Stock World YouTube Channel

00:34:13 - LYG

00:35:08 - PFE

00:46:22 - UBS

00:50:00 - CS

00:53:08 - More Trading Techniques

01:04:00 - Beige Book

01:15:25 - $SPX

01:31:30 - Fairway iQ

01:33:33 - Property Taxes

01:39:08 - Lincoln Tunnel Collapse

01:40:37 - Global Warming

01:41:27 - Greta Conference Environment

01:46:23 - XLF

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

Phil's Stock World's Weekly Webinar – April 14, 2021

