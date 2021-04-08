Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – April 07, 2021

Replay of PSW Webinar from 04/07/2021
Replay of PSW Webinar from 04/07/2021

Major Topics:
00:00:22 - Checking on the Market
00:02:11 - COVID-19 Vaccine
00:06:08 - Buying Back Stocks
00:07:14 - TM
00:11:29 - National Debt | Total Crypto Market
00:25:22 - CROX
00:29:38 - Relationship between Bonds and Stocks
00:33:57 - TM
00:35:06 - BRK.A
00:39:09 - SOLO |
00:44:26 - TSLA
00:45:05 - FOMC
01:11:33 - OIH | BHI
01:14:43 - Trading Techniques
01:15:13 - Petroleum Status Report
01:24:08 - CS

