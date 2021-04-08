Replay of PSW Webinar from 04/07/2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Phil’s Stock World’s Weekly Webinar – April 07, 2021

Major Topics:

00:00:22 - Checking on the Market

00:02:11 - COVID-19 Vaccine

00:06:08 - Buying Back Stocks

00:07:14 - TM

00:11:29 - National Debt | Total Crypto Market

00:25:22 - CROX

00:29:38 - Relationship between Bonds and Stocks

00:33:57 - TM

00:35:06 - BRK.A

00:39:09 - SOLO |

00:44:26 - TSLA

00:45:05 - FOMC

01:11:33 - OIH | BHI

01:14:43 - Trading Techniques

01:15:13 - Petroleum Status Report

01:24:08 - CS



Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.