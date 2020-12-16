The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 12-16-2020
Major Topics:
00:09:37 - Futures
00:16:00 - LTP
00:18:16 - BRK-B
00:28:16 - CAT | PAA | AVGO
00:29:41 - Phillip Morris
00:29:58 - GILD
00:34:39 - INTC
00:39:52 - LABU
00:44:52 - CHL
00:48:51 - SPG
00:53:11 - WBA
00:58:14 - FED
01:00:38 - MO
01:01:19 - Top Trades
01:02:30 - PFE
01:13:32 - COVID-19 Update
01:26:16 - FOMC Minutes
