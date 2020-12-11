The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 12-09-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:03:56 - Futures

00:05:22 - COVID-19 Update

00:15:33 - EIA Report

00:19:23 - Energy Stocks | GUSH

00:21:11 - XLE

00:22:06 - EIA Report

00:24:40 - BRK.A

00:28:28 - AMZN | NKE

00:33:47 - TRV

00:38:34 - Money Talk Portfolio

00:40:45 - IBM

00:46:40 - SKT

00:53:32 - IBM

00:54:44 - LB | MT | CPRI

00:55:55 - IMAX

00:56:26 - WBA | SKT

00:59:36 - Treasury Stocks

01:00:06 - Lovesac

01:07:16 - DIS

01:16:57 - Election Lawsuit

01:20:24 - MO

01:20:49 - INTC

01:25:28 - Futures

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.