The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 12-09-2020



Major Topics:

00:03:56 - Futures
00:05:22 - COVID-19 Update
00:15:33 - EIA Report
00:19:23 - Energy Stocks | GUSH
00:21:11 - XLE
00:22:06 - EIA Report
00:24:40 - BRK.A
00:28:28 - AMZN | NKE
00:33:47 - TRV
00:38:34 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:40:45 - IBM
00:46:40 - SKT
00:53:32 - IBM
00:54:44 - LB | MT | CPRI
00:55:55 - IMAX
00:56:26 - WBA | SKT
00:59:36 - Treasury Stocks
01:00:06 - Lovesac
01:07:16 - DIS
01:16:57 - Election Lawsuit
01:20:24 - MO
01:20:49 - INTC
01:25:28 - Futures

Stocks/Options

Faltering Friday – Failure at Dow 30,000

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnel and the Republican Bastards in Congress postponed the vote on a simple one-week stop-gap bill to keep the Government running past December 11th – which is today. If they don't get back to the table, Federal Agencies shut down and Federal workers get furloghed including agencies that are critical front-line defenses in fighting the pandemic. Tens of thousands of additional lives could be lost if the Repbulicans get their way today.



Money Talk Portfolio Review, 2021′s Outlook & Trade of the Year

Phil's trade of the year for 2021: Intel Phil's Money Talk Portfolio is up 51% Year to Date! Read Phil's review of his Money Talk Portfolio here. Watch Phil and Kim Parlee discuss the Money Talk portfolio and Phil's trade of the year for 2021 on BNN Bloomberg:



Trade of the Year Tuesday – Who Will Survive the Fall?

This is a solemn duty. We have not had a miss in a decade of our Trade of the Year picks and I'd hate to break that streak. I am currently considering that my trade of the year should be NO TRADE as I really don't trust the markets and I'd rather short Tesla (TSLA), which is often a suicide run but TSLA never stops going up and $650 is $608Bn in market cap - more than EVERY other car company COMBINED – so that stock has left logic and reason behind long, long ago.



Money Talk Portfolio Review, 2021′s Outlook & Trade of the Year

https://www.philstockworld.com/2020/12/11/trade-of-the-2021-year-intel/



COVID vaccines focus on the spike protein – but here’s another target

If a person has antibodies that can recognise the spike protein, this should stop the virus in its tracks.



What is a neural network? A computer scientist explains

More complicated neural networks are actually able to teach themselves.



3,054 Thursday – US Hits Record-High Deaths, Europe Increases Stimulus

MORE FREE MONEY! And even more for us as 3,000 less Americans get to share it with us every day. In 365 days, that would be over 1M people dead – assuming we stay at "just" 3,000 deaths per day, of course. That's not very likely though as Trump's own Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, is now warning us that the upcoming December surge in COVID-19 cases will be the "worst public health event" that the country will ever face. "This fall/winter surge is combining everything that we saw in the spring with everything we saw in the summer - plus the fall surge going into a winter surge," said Birx.



SARS didn’t prepare the hospitality industry for the prolonged impact of COVID-19

A virulent virus, worried travellers and a tourism sector on the brink. Sounds like 2020? In fact, this was the experience in a few global cities in 2002 and 2003. Toronto was one of them. The city’s battle against a deadly virus — and the struggle for the rehabilitation of its damaged tourism sector — offers lessons for cities wondering how they will navigate a post-COVID world. And even plan for the next crisis, whenever it arrives.



Bitcoin’s rebound: 3 reasons this bubble may not burst

Bitcoin is back. Three years after the bubble that inflated its value from US$5,000 to US$20,000 in less than three months burst in spectacular fashion, plunging more than 80%, the cryptocurrency is again on the verge of a record high.



The rise and fall of Tab – after surviving the sweetener scares, the iconic diet soda gets canned

While it never regained its lofty status as the top diet soda, loyal Tab fans kept the brand alive.

