The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 12-02-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:03:57 - Checking on the Market

00:04:20 - SPY

00:07:47 - Oil | OPEC

00:08:53 - USO | EIA

00:24:42 - Indices

00:28:28 - EIA Report

00:33:32 - Office Return Statistics

00:54:56 - LRN

00:57:00 - S & P 500

01:09:25 - AQN

01:15:21 - Energy Lost in Power plants | Power line losses

01:17:10 - Compact Fusion

01:19:24 - Beige Book

01:22:14 - Coronavirus Surge & Updates

01:40:58 - Indices

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.