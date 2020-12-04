The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 12-02-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:03:57 - Checking on the Market
00:04:20 - SPY
00:07:47 - Oil | OPEC
00:08:53 - USO | EIA
00:24:42 - Indices
00:28:28 - EIA Report
00:33:32 - Office Return Statistics
00:54:56 - LRN
00:57:00 - S&P 500
01:09:25 - AQN
01:15:21 - Energy Lost in Power plants | Power line losses
01:17:10 - Compact Fusion
01:19:24 - Beige Book
01:22:14 - Coronavirus Surge & Updates
01:40:58 - Indices
