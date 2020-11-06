TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 11-04-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - Checking on the Market
00:01:53 - Petroleum Status Report
00:03:50 - Election Map
00:09:13 - Hurricanes
00:12:25 - COVID-19 Update
00:21:05 - STP
00:21:12 - Butterfly Portfolio
00:21:56 - Dividend Portfolio
00:21:15 - Earnings Portfolio
00:22:49 - Future Is Noe Portfolio
00:23:00 - LTP
00:23:22 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:23:32 - Newsletter Portfolio
00:23:41 - STP
00:24:12 - GOOGL
00:24:47 - AAPL
00:25:47 - INTC | AMD
00:44:24 - Odds of Winning in Vegas
00:50:43 - INTC
01:00:31 - Trading Techniques
01:11:42 - AAPL | INTC
01:19:36 - CHL | GS | IBM
01:20:29 - JETS | EPD
01:21:50 - LNG | VIAC
01:22:45 - WBA
01:24:00 - IBM
01:24:34 - PFE

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Federally Fueled Thursday – Fed Stimulus Hopes Lift Markets Higher

That's what investors are hoping for this afternoon as the Fed winds up their 2-day meeting and we'll have their rate decision at 2pm. It's up to the Fed to save Christmas as we don't even have a President yet, with Joe Biden leading Donald Trump 253 Electoral Votes to 214. You need 270 to win and Biden seems to have Arizona (11) locked up but only an 8,000-vote lead in Nevada (6) and Biden is 18,000 votes benind in Georgia (16), 77,000 behind in North Carolina (15) and 164,000 behind in Pennsylvania (20). So Biden can win any two states to win and Trump is in big trouble, basically.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Election Uncertainty Remains

Whether Trump wins or loses America has spoken and at least half of us have seen Trump in action for the last 4 years and WE WANT MORE! Even if Biden squeaks out a victory at this point, the Democrats are unlikely to control the Senate – so nothing much will change. Ex-President Trump will tweet just as much as President Trump and, just 3 years from now, he can enter the 2024 race, looking to pull a Grover Cleveland and get elected to non-consecutive terms. No matter what happens, what we have told the World today is that we, as a country, do not reject Donald Trump, his words or his actions – pretty much half of us want 4 more years of it.

clarisezoleta

An embarrassing failure for election pollsters

Criticism was intense in some quarters Wednesday. Politico’s widely followed “Playbook” newsletter was notably scathing.

camsmanalo

Terrific Tuesday – Futures Fly Higher as Trump Error Comes to a Close

The Futures certainly seem happy about it with the Dow (/YM) up 420 points and the S&P (/ES) up 40 points. Biden still has a commanding lead in the polls but there has been so much interference and disenfranchisement of voters already that there's no telling what will actually end up being counted so – anyone can win.

clarisezoleta

Hijacking anxiety: how Trump weaponised social alienation into ‘racialised economics’

Individualised economic anxiety was replaced by group fears and perceived grievances.

camsmanalo

The Week Ahead – Elections, Data and Jobs

What a busy week! It hasn't even started yet and the dow is up over 400 points. Why? Who know? Actually, it's because it's Monday and Monday's pre-market futures are very easy to manipulate. Trump is 10 points behind Biden in the WSJ/NBC poll so he has to at least push the markets up into the election so he can keep pretending he's got a great economy. It's hard for him to keep up with the other charade – that he's "beaten" the virus – when the infection rate is hitting new daily records in the US 50% higher than the previous peaks after the July 4th idiocy and now it's time for holiday idiocy, where you get to infect your entire family at Thanksgiving.

clarisezoleta

Federal Judge Tosses Texas GOP Bid To Invalidate Nearly 127,000 Drive-Through Votes

Republicans argued that drive-through voting is an illegal extension of curbside voting...

camsmanalo

Google antitrust case suggests Apple should be in the Department of Justice’s crosshairs too

Why does Google need Apple?

camsmanalo

Ransomware can interfere with elections and fuel disinformation – basic cybersecurity precautions are key to minimizing the damage

Government computer systems in Hall County, Georgia, including a voter signature database, were hit by a ransomware attack earlier this fall in the first known ransomware attack on election infrastructure during the 2020 presidential election. Thankfully, county officials reported that the voting process for its citizens was not disrupted.

clarisezoleta

Flip Flopping Friday – Winding Down a Weak Week

On the whole, it was just the one big drop on Wednesday morning that did us in and, if we just consider the drop from our 20% line at S&P 3,420 to our 15% line at 3,277.50, then it's just a 5% correction in a bull market and our weak bounce line is 20% of the 142.5 drop (we ignore the spikes), which is 28.50 but now we rond so call it 3,310 and 3,340 would be our strong bounce line – where we were rejected yesterday afternoon.

clarisezoleta