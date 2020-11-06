The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 11-04-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:00:01 - Checking on the Market
00:01:53 - Petroleum Status Report
00:03:50 - Election Map
00:09:13 - Hurricanes
00:12:25 - COVID-19 Update
00:21:05 - STP
00:21:12 - Butterfly Portfolio
00:21:56 - Dividend Portfolio
00:21:15 - Earnings Portfolio
00:22:49 - Future Is Noe Portfolio
00:23:00 - LTP
00:23:22 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:23:32 - Newsletter Portfolio
00:23:41 - STP
00:24:12 - GOOGL
00:24:47 - AAPL
00:25:47 - INTC | AMD
00:44:24 - Odds of Winning in Vegas
00:50:43 - INTC
01:00:31 - Trading Techniques
01:11:42 - AAPL | INTC
01:19:36 - CHL | GS | IBM
01:20:29 - JETS | EPD
01:21:50 - LNG | VIAC
01:22:45 - WBA
01:24:00 - IBM
01:24:34 - PFE
