The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 10-28-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:02 - Checking on the Market
00:01:34 - SQQQ
00:02:20 - Wednesday Article Review: Stimulus Hopes Hold Off Disaster
00:18:38 - DBA
00:18:45 - COVID-19 Resurgence
00:26:31 - CMG
00:27:26 - DNKN
00:28:04 - SQQQ
00:28:49 - S&P 500
00:35:28 - IVZ | BLK
00:42:42 - STP
00:44:02 - LTP
00:44:39 - Earnings Portfolio | Positions
00:49:30 Trading Techniques
00:51:19 - Petroleum Status Report
00:53:33 - DKNN | AAPL
01:18:52 - STP
01:19:37 - Hedges
01:20:04 - More Trading Techniques
01:22:00 - STP

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.

Achieving COVID-19 herd immunity through infection is dangerous, deadly and might not even work

Herd immunity is an effective way to limit a deadly epidemic, but it requires a huge number of people to be immune.

Faltering Thursday – Rally Runs Out of Steam without Stimulus

It's GDP day and we're all expecting some fantastic numbers at 8:30 as the US economy bounces back from Q2's -31.4% drop but, as I have pointed out before, 100% less 31.4% is 68.6% but 68% + 31.4% is only 89.35% so we need more like a 45% gain in GDP just to get back to our Q1 level, which was already crap at -5% – before Trump even had the virus to use for an excuse on what a terrible job he was doing with the economy.

Wednesday Writedown – Virus Resurgence Spooks Markets

Down we go again as US cases hang around their record highs and Europe is starting to catch up as another wave of the virus goes global. No country, of course, can match the US in number of cases or number of deaths because we are truly the most incompetent Government on the planet. Of 50 US states, only 2 (Mississippi and Mossouri) do not have rising numbers of viral cases – only 2.

On Twitter, bots spread conspiracy theories and QAnon talking points

We learned that on Twitter, many conspiracy theories, including QAnon, may not be quite as popular among real people as media reports indicate.

Health insurers are starting to roll back coverage for telehealth – even though demand is way up due to COVID-19

Due to the financial strain on health care systems and insurers, the increase in telehealth use may be forced to shrink even though the public health crisis remains.

Testy Tuesday – Dropping Below the Lines

It only took a day to wipe out the rest of October's gains but we recovered a bit off the weak bounce line (of the 15% line) but that was sure to lend support so now we calculate the bounce lines off the bounce line and we fall from 3,562.50 (the 25% line) to 3,360 (the weak bounce line) and let's call that an even 200 points which makes the bounces 20% of that so 3,400 on the dot is the short-term weak bounce and 3,440 is the strong bounce but 3,410 is the 400-Hour (2 month) Moving Average on this short-term chart and that's about a month – so we'll have to respect that line followed by our 20% line at 3,420 – that's going to make it a tough slog to get back through that zone of resistance.

The Week Ahead – US Virus Infections Hit a New Record Ahead of Election

4 more years! At this pace, in 4 more days anther 240,000 American citizens will hve the "China Virus" – named so by the President despite the fact that, to this day, less than 100,000 Chinese citizens have caught the virus – TOTAL! By election day, 480,000 more Americans will be infected, more than Germany's 8-month total and, at over 60,000 infections per day (more than Singapore or Ireland's totals), we are now pacing at a new record of infections heading into an election to decide between a candidate who belives the virus is a major threat and one who doesn't.

In rural America, resentment over COVID-19 shutdowns is colliding with rising case numbers

Understanding the drivers of increasing COVID-19 cases in rural places is critical to both curtailing the current surge and limiting flareups in the future.

Mail delays, the election and the future of the US Postal Service: 5 questions answered

Editor’s note: The U.S. Postal Service implemented operational changes earlier this year that led to a sharp increase in delayed mail, raising concerns about the election as record numbers of Americans vote by mail this year due to the pandemic. The Supreme Court’s decision on Oct. 19 to allow Pennsylvania to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots was the latest sign of just how important USPS could be to the outcome of the election. We asked legal scholars Jena Martin and Matthew Titolo to explain why the delays have continued and to discuss their impact on the election and efforts to solve USPS’ long-term fiscal challenges.

COVID-19 causes some patients’ immune systems to attack their own bodies, which may contribute to severe illness

Across the world, immunologists who retooled their labs to join the fight against SARS-CoV-2 are furiously trying to explain why some people get so sick while others recover unscathed. The pace is dizzying, but some clear trends have emerged.

