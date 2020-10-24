The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-21-2020
Major Topics:
00:00:09 - Checking on the Market
00:02:06 - Petroleum Status Report
00:03:05 - Currencies
00:04:04 - EIA Report
00:06:17 - Trading Techniques
00:07:01 - Current News
00:10:27 - 2020 Growth Projection
00:12:32 - Stimulus Hopes
00:13:17 - S&P 500
00:18:23 - Corporate Bonds | JNK
00:26:45 - Economic Stimulus Act 2008
00:34:43 - COVID-19 Update
00:41:27 - LTP
00:42:43 - STP
00:42:11 - Dividend Portfolio | Earnings Portfolio
00:42:32 - Future is Now Porfolio
00:42:37 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:42:43 - Newsletter Portfolio
00:42:57 - Butterfly Portfolio
00:43:34 - Global Economic Activity
00:47:50 - US Debt Clock
00:55:01 - National Debt by year compared to GDP and Major Events
01:05:58 - WSJ News
01:06:29 - FOMC (Beige Book)
01:14:31 - Virus Cleaning China
01:22:35 - Futures
01:23:54 - T
01:26:24 - INTC | WBA
01:39:36 - CHL
