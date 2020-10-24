TheStreet
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-21-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:09 - Checking on the Market

00:02:06 - Petroleum Status Report

00:03:05 - Currencies

00:04:04 - EIA Report

00:06:17 - Trading Techniques

00:07:01 - Current News

00:10:27 - 2020 Growth Projection

00:12:32 - Stimulus Hopes

00:13:17 - S&P 500

00:18:23 - Corporate Bonds | JNK

00:26:45 - Economic Stimulus Act 2008

00:34:43 - COVID-19 Update

00:41:27 - LTP

00:42:43 - STP

00:42:11 - Dividend Portfolio | Earnings Portfolio

00:42:32 - Future is Now Porfolio

00:42:37 - Money Talk Portfolio

00:42:43 - Newsletter Portfolio

00:42:57 - Butterfly Portfolio

00:43:34 - Global Economic Activity

00:47:50 - US Debt Clock

00:55:01 - National Debt by year compared to GDP and Major Events

01:05:58 - WSJ News

01:06:29 - FOMC (Beige Book)

01:14:31 - Virus Cleaning China

01:22:35 - Futures

01:23:54 - T

01:26:24 - INTC | WBA

01:39:36 - CHL

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. 

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COVID-19 causes some patients’ immune systems to attack their own bodies, which may contribute to severe illness

Across the world, immunologists who retooled their labs to join the fight against SARS-CoV-2 are furiously trying to explain why some people get so sick while others recover unscathed. The pace is dizzying, but some clear trends have emerged.

clarisezoleta

Silencing the debate mic won’t stop Trump from short-circuiting the democratic process

New rules will mute the microphones of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden for parts of the next presidential debate, but it may not be enough to solve the problems that arose in the chaotic first presidential debate.

clarisezoleta

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma may settle legal claims with a new ‘public trust’ that would still be dedicated to profit

Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin and other potentially addictive prescription opioids, has agreed to plead guilty to three felony counts and reached a settlement potentially worth at least US$8.3 billion with the Justice Department.

clarisezoleta

Friday Market Folly – Up and Up Regardless of Events

994 Americans died from Covid-19 yesterday, 1 per minute during the debate where Trump denied it was a problem, leading Joe Biden to give him a WTF?!? look. As Trump falsely stated that we are "rounding the corner" on the virus (we are not) and that a vaccine was ready (it is not), Biden pointed out that projections indicate that over 300,000 people (50% more) will be dead by Christmas – though he didn't say it that harshly.

clarisezoleta

Distressing Thursday – CDC Concerned About US Virus Trends

I'm sorry, I don't want to keep talking about the virus that's impacting the Global Economy and life on Earth as we know it but it IS out there every day and it is the #1 Macro Concern on the planet – no matter how much you choose to ignore it.

clarisezoleta

How to track your mail-in ballot

Different states have different rules about who can cast their ballots by mail; I was involved in a nonpartisan lawsuit that expanded access to voting by mail in Tennessee.

camsmanalo

Disney’s pivot to streaming is a sign of severe COVID economic crisis still to come

Disney has announced a significant restructuring of its media and entertainment business, boldly placing most of its growth ambitions and investments into its recently launched streaming service, Disney+. The 97-year-old media conglomerate is now more like Netflix than ever before.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Stimulus Hopes Hold off Disaster (so far)

We are flirting with disaster at the 3,420 line but, so far, it's holding up on endless promises of endless stimulus – currently over 10% of our GDP ($2Tn) is on the table to be pumped into our economy in the last 2 months of the year – just like we did in Q2 and that gave us a 20% pop in the S&P, from 3,000 in late June to 3,600 at the end of August. The question now is, can $2,000,000,000,000 give the markets another 20% boost or is it only enough to fill the hole that's been blown in this economy by the Covid Crisis?

clarisezoleta

China makes it incredibly hard for foreign businesses to operate – but they stay because the money is just too good

Doing business in China can be a difficult and contentious proposition for companies in many countries. Yet even with charges of intellectual property theft, forced partnerships and tight restrictions on doing business, China continues to attract foreign capital. Why do businesses want to invest in China when there are so many other “business-friendly” countries and financial markets that support foreign investment?

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus reinfection cases: what we know so far – and the vital missing clues

As President Trump claims that he is immune to COVID-19 and isolated reports emerge of reinfection, what is the truth about immunity to COVID-19? To date, there have been six published cases of COVID-19 reinfection, with various other unverified accounts from around the world. Although this is a comparably small fraction of the millions of people known to have been infected, should we be concerned? To unpick this puzzle, we must first consider what we mean by immunity.

clarisezoleta

by

Trsa3