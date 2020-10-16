TheStreet
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-14-2020

camsmanalo

Major Topics:

00:04:31 - Checking on the Market
00:16:50 - WBA
00:26:42 - Trading Techniques
00:28:57 - Indices
00:31:14 - Visual Capitalist Chart: Business Closures
00:34:14 - Real GDP by State | Stimulus Package
00:47:00 - IPIC
00:51:32 - National Debt Clock
00:55:05 - Best Country to Live In
00:59:18 - COVID-19 Update
01:12:35 - More Trading Techniques
01:14:40 - XRT
01:15:32 - OSTK
01:18:32 - GPS
01:20:12 - STP
01:20:40 - LTP
01:26:14 - RH

Fallback Thursday – Reality Hits the Markets

Wheeee, down we go! In yesterday's Live Trading Webinar we discussed the merits of shorting Oil (/CL) Futures at the $41 mark. We had already made a quick $500 shorting oil in our Live Member Chat Room early yesterday morning (and it was in our Top Trade Alert) but we're not sy about betting on the same horse twice and at 4:26 I said to our Members

clarisezoleta

Wednesday Worries – 25% of Small Businesses are Closed

In this excellent but disturbing graphic by Visual Capitalist, major cities are averaging 30% drops in small business activity with San Francisco HALF closed and New Oreleans not far behind. When you break it down to liesure and hospitality businesses, it's a devastating 65% and 72% in those cities and even Washington, DC has 55% of their L&H sector closed among 37% of all small businesses still shut down.

clarisezoleta

Can we actually learn to live with coronavirus? Not until we have a vaccine

It would be remarkable if we could achieve natural immunity without a vaccine as this has never happened before.

camsmanalo

Toppy Tuesday – $2Tn Stimulus Talks Buys Us a Trip back to the Highs

Here we are again! After incredible gains yesterday, we're back to the highs on the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 and we're waiting for the Russell to come back to 1,700 (now 1,636) but even the NYSE has joined the party at 13,324 and things could not be greater in America, could they?

clarisezoleta

‘What do you mean, it was a false positive?’ Making sense of COVID-19 tests and terminology

False negative test results are even more dangerous, as people may think it is safe and appropriate for them to engage in social activities.

camsmanalo

Political leaders’ attitudes toward COVID-19 risk are highly infectious in a polarized nation – just like climate change denial

If the leader does not strictly follow rules on wearing masks and social distancing, the supporters are more than likely to follow suit.

camsmanalo

The Week Ahead – S&P 3,500 and Nasdaq 12,000 in Play

3 weeks and one day from now we will have an election and the markets could not be happier. That's not good news for the soon to be ex-President as Joe Biden has the biggest lead three weeks before an election than any candidate since 1936, with a 55% to 43% margin among likely voters – even the Fox News poll has Biden leading by more than 10 points.

clarisezoleta

Massive Lines in Georgia on First Day of In-Person Voting Exemplify Ongoing ‘Voter Suppression,’ Say Critics

"We're becoming desensitized to unacceptable burdens on the franchise," one political scientist said. "People died for this right. [It] shouldn't take hours to participate in our democracy."

camsmanalo

Economists are more like storytellers than scientists – don’t let the Nobel for ‘economic sciences’ fool you

Being aware of the similarities between economists and novelists helps us to better evaluate the claims they make. Both are telling stories.

camsmanalo

Bitcoin: the UK and US are clamping down on crypto trading – here’s why it’s not yet a big deal

It all sounds like bad news for anyone hoping that more investors will put money into cryptocurrencies. But on a closer inspection, I’m not so sure.

camsmanalo