The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-14-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:04:31 - Checking on the Market
00:16:50 - WBA
00:26:42 - Trading Techniques
00:28:57 - Indices
00:31:14 - Visual Capitalist Chart: Business Closures
00:34:14 - Real GDP by State | Stimulus Package
00:47:00 - IPIC
00:51:32 - National Debt Clock
00:55:05 - Best Country to Live In
00:59:18 - COVID-19 Update
01:12:35 - More Trading Techniques
01:14:40 - XRT
01:15:32 - OSTK
01:18:32 - GPS
01:20:12 - STP
01:20:40 - LTP
01:26:14 - RH
