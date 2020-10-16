The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-14-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:04:31 - Checking on the Market

00:16:50 - WBA

00:26:42 - Trading Techniques

00:28:57 - Indices

00:31:14 - Visual Capitalist Chart: Business Closures

00:34:14 - Real GDP by State | Stimulus Package

00:47:00 - IPIC

00:51:32 - National Debt Clock

00:55:05 - Best Country to Live In

00:59:18 - COVID-19 Update

01:12:35 - More Trading Techniques

01:14:40 - XRT

01:15:32 - OSTK

01:18:32 - GPS

01:20:12 - STP

01:20:40 - LTP

01:26:14 - RH

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.