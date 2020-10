The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-07-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

00:00:49 - Checking on the Market

00:01:09 - SPX

00:04:00 - GDP

00:14:52 - WBA

00:27:32 - COVID-19 Update

00:39:34 - WBA

00:43:19 - SPWR

00:44:04 - OPTT | NAK

00:46:03 - Trump moves to expand rare earth mining

00:49:55 - LYG

00:59:28 - AYX

01:05:48 - FOMC Minutes | The Wall Street Journal: FED

01:13:37 - STP

01:14:04 - LTP

01:18:49 - STP

01:21:17 - STP: TSLA

01:24:59 - Natural Gas

01:27:00 - AAPL

01:29:16 - IMAX

01:30:39 - COVID-19 Update

01:33:30 - Top Trades

01:34:15 - VIAC

01:34:49 - CHL | INTC

01:35:36 - USD | VIAC

01:37:12 - DIS | LNG | SPWR | WBA | INTC | VLO | M | TIF | FCX

01:38:28 - AMC

01:39:07 - Natural Gas

01:40:32 - S & P 500

