TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-30-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:08:51 - Checking on the Markets
00:12:38 - S&P 500
00:19:31 - Income Fund
00:27:31 - Trading Updates and Techniques
00:29:07 - Butterfly Portfolio & Hedging
00:41:50 - AAPL
00:49:08 - UPS
00:50:51 - DISNEY | T | PFE
00:51:57 - JNJ | AT&T
00:55:54 - CHL
01:03:32 - $SPX | COST | UPS
01:06:56 - HD
01:07:53 - Hedges
01:10:53 - CHL
01:18:27 - UVXY
01:21:43 - CLF
01:25:54 - HOV
01:30:05 - More Trading Techniques
01:34:05 - LTP
01:35:07 - STP

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. 

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

28,000 Thursday – Dow Back Within 5% of it’s All-Time High

We're back baby!The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped out at 29,500 in February as we ignored the virus in China and then it plunged 11,000 (37%) points, to 18,500 in late March and now it's back up 9,500 (51%) since then and we're only 1,500 points (5%) from a full recovery. Recovery, of course, is a funny word when over 7M Americans now have a disease that has terrible, long-lasting effects on the body but who cares – it's rally time!

clarisezoleta

Weakening Wednesday – Presidential Debate Spooks the Market

Well that went as expected. Yesterday we titled our Morning Report: "Testy Tuesday – Shorting the S&P 500 at 3,350" and we made a lovely $1,250 per contract on our shorts and got another chance to get in at 3,350 in last night's futures and we have another dip as the markets started selling off for exactly the reason I predicted yesterday:

clarisezoleta

Trump and Biden clash in chaotic debate – experts react on the court, race and election integrity

The debate did little to resolve questions about the future of the court — other than to shore up Supreme Court nominations as political bombs with volatile consequences.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – Shorting the S&P 500 at 3,350

As you can see from our chart, we're consolidating right in that zone between the 200-hour and 50-hour moving average and 3,350 is also the 50-day moving average, so it's a lot harsher resistance than you would think.

clarisezoleta

Trump’s Coup Runneth Over

The president fancies himself a strongman. He's not.

camsmanalo

The Week Ahead – 3,350 is Critical for the S&P 500

A death cross! A death cross is, according to Investopedia:The death cross is a technical chart pattern indicating the potential for a major selloff. The death cross appears on a chart when a stock’s short-term moving average crosses below its long-term moving average.

clarisezoleta

If Obamacare goes away, here are eight ways your life will be affected

Simon F. Haeder - "As a health policy and politics scholar who has published extensively on the ACA, I see the following as the most obvious effects if the Supreme Court ruled the ACA unconstitutional."

camsmanalo

Why do bankers behave so badly? They make too much money to ask questions

Over the past 16 months journalists have been scouring through more than 2,000 Suspicious Activity Reports originally sent by banks to the United States Treasury, before being leaked to Buzzfeed and then passed along to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

clarisezoleta

TGIF – Ending the Week With a Whimper

In Monday's "The Week Ahead – 200,000 Deaths Weigh Heavily on the Market," we knew the 200,000th American death would put Covid back in the news cycle and there wasn't much chance of Powell making us feel any better as the Fed is pretty much out of firepower and Congress is MIA as far as stimulus goes and NO ONE is actually doing anything about the virus except for claiming what a great job they've done fighting the China virus

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-23-2020

Replay of the Philstockworld weekly webinar from 9/23/2020

camsmanalo