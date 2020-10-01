The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-30-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:08:51 - Checking on the Markets
00:12:38 - S&P 500
00:19:31 - Income Fund
00:27:31 - Trading Updates and Techniques
00:29:07 - Butterfly Portfolio & Hedging
00:41:50 - AAPL
00:49:08 - UPS
00:50:51 - DISNEY | T | PFE
00:51:57 - JNJ | AT&T
00:55:54 - CHL
01:03:32 - $SPX | COST | UPS
01:06:56 - HD
01:07:53 - Hedges
01:10:53 - CHL
01:18:27 - UVXY
01:21:43 - CLF
01:25:54 - HOV
01:30:05 - More Trading Techniques
01:34:05 - LTP
01:35:07 - STP
