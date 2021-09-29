September 30, 2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-29-2021

Replay of the PSW webinar from 9/29/2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-29-2021

Major Topics:

00:05:20 - 5% Rule
00:18:22 - Russell 2000 / DJIA
00:19:51 - S&P 500
00:25:05 - ETF
00:29:29 - Meat / Metals
00:29:45 - Softs
00:31:00 - Notes / Bonds
00:32:27 - STP
00:49:06 - F
00:55:42 - U.S. Treasury Bond Interest Rate History
01:00:20 - Petroleum Status Report
01:10:03 - Portfolio Review: STP
01:10:26 - TQQQ
01:11:05 - CMG
01:15:11 - SCO / SQQQ
01:15:26 - W
01:17:38 - TQQQ and Trading Techniques
01:29:00 - GDP
01:30:15 - WPM
01:37:53 - GOLD
01:42:58 - RWLK
01:45;54 - HPQ

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

