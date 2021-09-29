Replay of the PSW webinar from 9/29/2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-29-2021

Major Topics:

00:05:20 - 5% Rule

00:18:22 - Russell 2000 / DJIA

00:19:51 - S&P 500

00:25:05 - ETF

00:29:29 - Meat / Metals

00:29:45 - Softs

00:31:00 - Notes / Bonds

00:32:27 - STP

00:49:06 - F

00:55:42 - U.S. Treasury Bond Interest Rate History

01:00:20 - Petroleum Status Report

01:10:03 - Portfolio Review: STP

01:10:26 - TQQQ

01:11:05 - CMG

01:15:11 - SCO / SQQQ

01:15:26 - W

01:17:38 - TQQQ and Trading Techniques

01:29:00 - GDP

01:30:15 - WPM

01:37:53 - GOLD

01:42:58 - RWLK

01:45;54 - HPQ

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.