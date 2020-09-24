The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-23-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics

00:02:57 - Checking on the Market

00:09:49 - Futures

00:19:50 - STP

00:22:52 - TQQQ | SQQQ

00:26:45 - SDS | CMG

00:27:16 - UNG

00:30:02 - LTP

00:38:10 - BRK-B

00:41:51 - AAPL

00:43:45 - Trading Technique

00:48:25 - INTC

00:51:01 - COVID-19 Update

01:07:14 - More Trading Techniques

01:13:19 - Current News

01:16:41 - STP

01:17:09 - CMG | TSLA

01:19:36 - IMAX

