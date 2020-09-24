TheStreet
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-23-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics

00:02:57 - Checking on the Market
00:09:49 - Futures
00:19:50 - STP
00:22:52 - TQQQ | SQQQ
00:26:45 - SDS | CMG
00:27:16 - UNG
00:30:02 - LTP
00:38:10 - BRK-B
00:41:51 - AAPL
00:43:45 - Trading Technique
00:48:25 - INTC
00:51:01 - COVID-19 Update
01:07:14 - More Trading Techniques
01:13:19 - Current News
01:16:41 - STP
01:17:09 - CMG | TSLA
01:19:36 - IMAX

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. 

Comments

Stocks/Options

Weak Bounce Wednesday

Powell and Mnuchin's testimony to Congress did not help or hurt the markets, which are still bouncing from September's 10% drop (what, you forgot that happened already?). Economic data has been blah and even politics has been blah this week so the market is just drifting back to test the weak bounce line – which it still hasn't reached yet and probably won't because, as we pre-noted on Monday, the 100-hour (weekly) moving average is about to death cross under the 400-hour (monthly) moving average and that's going to form significant upside restistance at the weak bounce line.

Terrible Tuesday – Powell Says US Faces Slow, Uncertain Recovery

We already know what he's going to say though, as his testimony is pre-released. Not that that will stop the market from acting shocked when they hear it later (because who reads?).

How and when will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective?

It is likely that not just one but several of the competing COVID-19 vaccines will be shown to be safe and effective by the end of 2020.

The case of Biden versus Trump – or how a judge could decide the presidential election

Amid what will likely be a flood of charges, countercharges and a lot of heated rhetoric from campaigns and supporters, there are prescribed legal processes that will play out in the event of election challenges. Here is how that will likely work.

Peloton Shares Slide As Amazon Announces “Prime Bike”

The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, who wanted to create their first-ever connected fitness product...

The Week Ahead – 200,000 Deaths Weigh Heavily on the Market

That's what former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said he expects for the US as the virus moves into the fall and winter when, presumably, it's more active. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country is at a “tipping point” and more measures will be taken unless people comply with rules to contain the resurgent coronavirus. He didn’t rule out national action.

SARS-CoV-2 infection can block pain, opening up unexpected new possibilities for research into pain relief medication

Staring at this jigsaw puzzle – neuropilin-1 and VEGF-A and neuropilin and spike – we wondered if there was a link between spike and pain.

US-China fight over fishing is really about world domination

The United States used fishing, directly and indirectly, to build its international empire from its founding through the 20th century. Now China’s doing it, too.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped shape the modern era of women’s rights – even before she went on the Supreme Court

Even before her appointment, she had reshaped American law. When he nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, President Bill Clinton compared her legal work on behalf of women to the epochal work of Thurgood Marshall on behalf of African-Americans.

Can Trump and McConnell get through the 4 steps to seat a Supreme Court justice in just 6 weeks?

However the politics play out, there is a process for Supreme Court nominations and confirmations. Here are the four steps...

