PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-15-2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-15-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - Checking on the Market

00:03:08 - Weekly Petroluem Status Report

00:04:28 - Natural Gas

00:05:18 - Top Trades: KHC

00:10:16 - Top Trades: HAL

00:32:47 - Top Trades: BYD

00:47:53 - Top Trades: DOW

00:48:36 - KRBN

00:56:04 - LMT

01:03:48 - Florida Population and COVID

01:05:37 - $SPX

