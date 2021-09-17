September 17, 2021
PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-15-2021

PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-15-2021

Replay of PSW Webinar from 09/15/2021
Author:
Publish date:
Replay of PSW Webinar from 09/15/2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-15-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - Checking on the Market

00:03:08 - Weekly Petroluem Status Report

00:04:28 - Natural Gas

00:05:18 - Top Trades: KHC

00:10:16 - Top Trades: HAL

00:32:47 - Top Trades: BYD

00:47:53 - Top Trades: DOW

00:48:36 - KRBN

00:56:04 - LMT

01:03:48 - Florida Population and COVID

01:05:37 - $SPX

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

Screenshot 2021-09-16 215449
