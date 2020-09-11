The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-09-2020
camsmanalo
For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!
Major Topics:
00:01:19 - Checking on the Markets
00:02:36 - TSLA
00:07:08 - LTP
00:07:42 - SPY
00:20:52 - Trading Techniques
00:23:37 - WBA
00:33:07 - GILD
00:34:46 - MIDD
00:38:34 - WBA
00:53:43 - STP
00:55:27 - CMG
01:04:30 - CAKE | YUM | WEN
01:14:41 - IMAX
01:17:18 - AMC | CNK
01:20:50 - Recap of the Market
Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!
You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.