The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-02-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:00:01 - Checking on the Markets
00:01:39 - Petroluem Status Report
00:04:58 - Futures Charts
00:05:40 - Cattle Charts
00:06:10 - Grains Charts | Rough Rice
00:06:47 - Corn
00:06:56 - Metals Charts
00:08:00 - Oil Charts
00:08:52 - Indices
00:10:44 - MJ | ACB
00:25:47 - TCNNF
00:28:51 - Petroluem Status Report
00:36:47 - Market Manipulation
00:41:44 - Oil
00:47:42 - GILD
00:48:42 - IMAX | WBA
00:57:17 - M
01:14:04 - SPWR
01:17:37 - GE
