The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-02-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:01 - Checking on the Markets

00:01:39 - Petroluem Status Report

00:04:58 - Futures Charts

00:05:40 - Cattle Charts

00:06:10 - Grains Charts | Rough Rice

00:06:47 - Corn

00:06:56 - Metals Charts

00:08:00 - Oil Charts

00:08:52 - Indices

00:10:44 - MJ | ACB

00:25:47 - TCNNF

00:28:51 - Petroluem Status Report

00:36:47 - Market Manipulation

00:41:44 - Oil

00:47:42 - GILD

00:48:42 - IMAX | WBA

00:57:17 - M

01:14:04 - SPWR

01:17:37 - GE

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.