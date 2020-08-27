The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 08-26-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:03:37 – Checking on the Markets
00:04:12 – Futures
00:05:04 – Crude Oil WTI
00:06:42 – Gasoline RBOB
00:08:44 – Catastrophic Storm / Hurricane
00:11:29 – Petroleum Status Report
00:26:30 – Nasdaq 100 | Russel 2000
00:34:17 – VZ | NFLX | T
00:38:28 – WBA
00:43:19 – IMAX
00:45:10 – NYCB- PA | Nasdaq 100
00:50:33 – RH | M | SKT | WEN | CAKE
00:51:23 – Retail & Restaurant Bankruptcies in 2020
00:58:57 – COVID-19 Update
