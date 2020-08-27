The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 08-26-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:03:37 – Checking on the Markets

00:04:12 – Futures

00:05:04 – Crude Oil WTI

00:06:42 – Gasoline RBOB

00:08:44 – Catastrophic Storm / Hurricane

00:11:29 – Petroleum Status Report

00:26:30 – Nasdaq 100 | Russel 2000

00:34:17 – VZ | NFLX | T

00:38:28 – WBA

00:43:19 – IMAX

00:45:10 – NYCB- PA | Nasdaq 100

00:50:33 – RH | M | SKT | WEN | CAKE

00:51:23 – Retail & Restaurant Bankruptcies in 2020

00:58:57 – COVID-19 Update

