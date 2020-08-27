Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 08-26-2020

Major Topics:

00:03:37 – Checking on the Markets
00:04:12 – Futures
00:05:04 – Crude Oil WTI
00:06:42 – Gasoline RBOB
00:08:44 – Catastrophic Storm / Hurricane
00:11:29 – Petroleum Status Report
00:26:30 – Nasdaq 100 | Russel 2000
00:34:17 – VZ | NFLX | T
00:38:28 – WBA
00:43:19 – IMAX
00:45:10 – NYCB- PA | Nasdaq 100
00:50:33 – RH | M | SKT | WEN | CAKE
00:51:23 – Retail & Restaurant Bankruptcies in 2020
00:58:57 – COVID-19 Update

GPDThursday – Can Powell Reassure the Markets?

GDP is coming at 8:30 and it's going to suck.-32.5% is expected and it's the 2nd revision to Q2's GDP, so there's not likely to be anything very surprising. As we noted yesterday, what really matters is how much Q3 improves but we're a long way from finding that out so people will speculate off Q2 and that's why Powell is scheduled to speak at the market open – in case we start selling off as people realize a -32.5% GDP doesn't quite square with record-high equities.

Toppy Tuesday – As Usual

Back to our highs, again. And what do we do when we hit the 20% line at 3,420 from below? NOTHING!!! What do we do when we cross under it from above shortly after that? We short it! That's right, the 5% Rule™ is not very complicated.

TikTok is a unique blend of social media platforms – here’s why kids love it

TikTok is the first social media platform to combine characteristics of various other platforms which makes it unique.

Which Way Wednesday – Hurricane Edition

It's a good excuse to get Oil (/CL) back to $43.50 but it makes a nice short there as nothing else is going on in the energy market to prop it up. We do have a holiday weekend approaching (next Friday) but driving is mostly off the table this year and, for oil, I'm a lot more concerned with the Dollar bouncing back from it's -10% position and kicking oil's ass after Powell's speech tomorrow at the Jackson Hole conference.

The weak dollar: why it won’t be replaced as global reserve currency

The weakening of the US dollar – has become the most important financial risk of the year.

Voters aren’t the only ones who dread slow mail – struggling small businesses are also at risk from Postal Service delays

Small businesses, pharmacies and online businesses also rely on dependable deliveries to keep their supply chains humming or to ensure consumers get orders on time.

Approval of a coronavirus vaccine would be just the beginning – huge production challenges could cause long delays

Vaccine production is only one part of a complex, interconnected system whose ultimate goal is to prevent people from getting a disease.

Just Another Manic Monday

President Trump was right – as soon as we stopped the CDC from counting cases, less cases have been reported and the official number of US virus cases has dropped off considerably. That's SCIENCE!

How Alexei Navalny revolutionized opposition politics in Russia, before his apparent poisoning

The harrowing videos of Alexei Navalny, a blogger who has captured popular frustration in Russia, screaming in agony on Aug. 20, 2020 before being removed unconscious from a plane to a waiting ambulance, demonstrate the Kremlin’s increasing reliance on coercion to control dissent.

MilkyFloor

Cloth masks do protect the wearer – breathing in less coronavirus means you get less sick

When you wear a mask – even a cloth mask – you typically are exposed to a lower dose of the coronavirus than if you didn’t.

