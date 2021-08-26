PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 08-25-2021
Replay of Weekly Webinar with PSW founder, Phil Davis from 8/25/2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 08-25-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:02 - Checking on the Market
00:02:13 - Jackson Powell
00:06:45 - State Street
00:09:59 - Small Business Optimism Index (NFIB)
00:19:58 - Trading Techniques
00:24:11 - Large Scale Conferences / Florida Event Calendar
00:28:18 - COVID 19 Cases & Update
00:58:53 - PFE / MRNA / WBA
01:02:38 - WBA and more trading techniques
01:26:46 - BABA
