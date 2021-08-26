PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 08-25-2021

Replay of Weekly Webinar with PSW founder, Phil Davis from 8/25/2021

Major Topics:

00:00:02 - Checking on the Market

00:02:13 - Jackson Powell

00:06:45 - State Street

00:09:59 - Small Business Optimism Index (NFIB)

00:19:58 - Trading Techniques

00:24:11 - Large Scale Conferences / Florida Event Calendar

00:28:18 - COVID 19 Cases & Update

00:58:53 - PFE / MRNA / WBA

01:02:38 - WBA and more trading techniques

01:26:46 - BABA

