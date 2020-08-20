The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-19-2020
Major Topics:
00:00:10 - Checking on the Markets
00:01:26 - DJIA
00:13:49 - STP: TQQQ
00:17:44 - STP: SQQQ
00:19:04 - STP: SDS | TSLA | CMG
00:20:12 - LTP
00:35:16 - NASDAQ
00:39:02 - AAPL | NSFT | GOOGL
00:40:14 - FB | AMZN | NFLX
00:41:16 - VIAC
00:44:26 - DIS
00:51:37 - GILD
00:54:44 - MO
00:58:01 - TMUS
01:00:50 - T
01:18:25 - SPY
01:24:49 - USD | S&P 500 | Other currencies
01:28:31 - Petroleum Status Report
01:33:53 - COVID-19 Update
