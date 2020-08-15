The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-12-2020

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:03 - Checking on the Markets

00:02:15 - COVID-19 Update

00:05:00 - Current News

00:09:20 - Earnings Portfolio

00:09:32 - Butterfly Portfolio

00:09:48 - Dividend Portfolio

00:09:57 - Future Is Now Portfolio

00:10:05 - Hemp Boca Portfolio

00:10:09 - Money Talk Portfolio

00:10:33 - LTP

00:10:49 - STP

00:12:00 - Crisis Trading: VIX | S & P 500

00:39:33 - BA

00:56:36 - HBI | LB | WBA

01:00:39 - IBM

01:01:22 - INTC

01:01:46 - LABU

01:02:28 - TD

01:03:06 - THC | VIAC

01:20:09 - AAPL

01:22:20 - ADP | AMZN

01:24:22 - CAT | CLX

01:25:18 - LMT | IRBT

01:28:17 - MDT

01:28:50 - SQ

01:30:11 - XOM | CAT

01:37:32 - Berkshire Hathaway Annual Returns

01:48:14 - Petroleum Status Report

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.