Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-12-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:00:03 - Checking on the Markets

00:02:15 - COVID-19 Update

00:05:00 - Current News

00:09:20 - Earnings Portfolio

00:09:32 - Butterfly Portfolio

00:09:48 - Dividend Portfolio

00:09:57 - Future Is Now Portfolio

00:10:05 - Hemp Boca Portfolio

00:10:09 - Money Talk Portfolio

00:10:33 - LTP

00:10:49 - STP

00:12:00 - Crisis Trading: VIX | S&P 500

00:39:33 - BA

00:56:36 - HBI | LB | WBA

01:00:39 - IBM

01:01:22 - INTC

01:01:46 - LABU

01:02:28 - TD

01:03:06 - THC | VIAC

01:20:09 - AAPL

01:22:20 - ADP | AMZN

01:24:22 - CAT | CLX

01:25:18 - LMT | IRBT

01:28:17 - MDT

01:28:50 - SQ

01:30:11 - XOM | CAT

01:37:32 - Berkshire Hathaway Annual Returns

01:48:14 - Petroleum Status Report

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. 

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

1933 Friday – Best 100 Days Since the Great Depression – Markets Love Mayhem!

The last time the S&P gained 50% in 100 days was on the bounce off the first leg of the great Depression. In the 90 years since, we've never repeated that trick – until now, when the S&P has popped 50% in 100 days.

clarisezoleta

Wearable fitness devices deliver early warning of possible COVID-19 infection

There are wearable temperature patches that communicate with smart devices and record temperature continuously. It is however, not a 100% indication of a predictive illness. Nonetheless, a fever alert could lead to earlier intervention.

camsmanalo

3,350 Thursday

The S&P 500 topped out yesterday at 3,387. That was just shy of the 3,393 high we hit in February, the day before we plunged 1,200 points (35%) over the next four weeks.

clarisezoleta

Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok and other Chinese tech undermine global democracy

TikTok is best known as a platform for teens and young adults to share short videos of themselves dancing or lip-syncing to their favourite songs.

camsmanalo

Up to 204,691 extra deaths in the US so far in this pandemic year

Sometime this fall, COVID-19 will likely become the third-largest cause of death for 2020.

camsmanalo

The US economy is reliant on consumer spending – can it survive a pandemic?

Today, the best predictor of household carbon footprint is income. This correlation holds true in different countries, regardless of political views, education or environmental attitudes.

camsmanalo

As schools prepare to reopen during COVID-19, are the kids alright?

Children have been excluded from conversations as experts make their decisions for them.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – Market Swings Getting Wilder

On the whole, the Nasdaq has only fallen 150 points since Monday's open but it's had drops of 50 points, 200 points and 300 points in 3 days so I guess we're working up to the 600-point (5%) one-day drop ahead of us.

clarisezoleta

Movie theaters are on life support – how will the film industry adapt?

During the current crisis, it seems that shifts in the industry that have been going on for some time are accelerating.

camsmanalo

Trillions in coronavirus spending is putting AOC’s favorite economic theory to the test

camsmanalo