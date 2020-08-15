The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-12-2020
camsmanalo
Major Topics:
00:00:03 - Checking on the Markets
00:02:15 - COVID-19 Update
00:05:00 - Current News
00:09:20 - Earnings Portfolio
00:09:32 - Butterfly Portfolio
00:09:48 - Dividend Portfolio
00:09:57 - Future Is Now Portfolio
00:10:05 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
00:10:09 - Money Talk Portfolio
00:10:33 - LTP
00:10:49 - STP
00:12:00 - Crisis Trading: VIX | S&P 500
00:39:33 - BA
00:56:36 - HBI | LB | WBA
01:00:39 - IBM
01:01:22 - INTC
01:01:46 - LABU
01:02:28 - TD
01:03:06 - THC | VIAC
01:20:09 - AAPL
01:22:20 - ADP | AMZN
01:24:22 - CAT | CLX
01:25:18 - LMT | IRBT
01:28:17 - MDT
01:28:50 - SQ
01:30:11 - XOM | CAT
01:37:32 - Berkshire Hathaway Annual Returns
01:48:14 - Petroleum Status Report
