The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-29-2020

camsmanalo

Major Topics:

00:00:17 - Value in Investing

00:05:17 - LB

00:08:35 - HBI

00:09:47 - TSLA

00:11:23 - STP

00:15:33 - FB | AMZN

00:21:02 - GOOGL

00:29:57 - ALK

00:32:24 - AAL | DAL

00:38:50 - IMAX

00:45:35 - STP

00:47:37 - CMG

00:53:30 - Risk Management

00:57:06 - The Worst-Case Scenario: Getting Real with Global GDP!

01:00:31 - FOMC

01:08:18 - Barrick Gold

01:17:45 - WPM

01:18:02 - RCL

01:18:23 - CCL | DIS

01:19:13 - Election 2020 & COVID-19 Update

01:30:49 - CLF

01:32:08 - Future is Now Portfolio

01:33:34 - 12 Countries Where You Can Buy a Passport

01:39:43 - Futures: Indices

01:40:17 - Energy Charts

01:40:28 - Metals Charts

01:41:12 - GDPNow

GDPhursday – Fed Boost Doesn’t Last 24 Hours

As you can see, we've already gained over $1,000 per contract and we haven't even had the GDP Report yet (8:30) and that is expected to show a horrific 30+% drop in US economic activity for the 2nd Quarter.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Fed Edition

Looking at the chart on the right, clearly we are in need of saving. Those numbers are pretty up-to-date and we're starting to re-close in certain places and several airlines and auto makers have announce massive job cuts that are not going to make things better.

clarisezoleta

Trillion Dollar Tuesday – New Stimulus Package Not Enough to Keep the Market Afloat

That's enough money to give all 1,000 Billionaire in the World another Billion Dollars. Oh wait, we did that already. Well it's enough money to give one Million Millionaires another Million Dollars.

clarisezoleta

Yes, kids can get COVID-19 – 3 pediatricians explain what’s known about coronavirus and children

Do they get COVID-19? Should they attend day care or school, play sports, see friends and attend summer camps? What are the risks to themselves and to others?

camsmanalo

Monday Morning Markets – More Stimulus as We Wait for the Fed

More free money!!!The Senate Republicans are expected to vote on the CARES Act 2 (it's a 5-act play) and this will be the beginning of two weeks of negotiations with the House, who already voted on a much more extensive measure to prop up the economy.

clarisezoleta

The coronavirus pandemic requires us to understand food’s murky supply chains

Calls for consumer action on dangerous working conditions in supply chains for a range of products continue.

camsmanalo

4 lawsuits that challenge Trump’s federal agents in Portland test issues other cities will likely face

What happens next in this case depends in part on whether the plaintiffs ask for an immediate order requiring the federal agencies to leave local policing to state and local law enforcement.

camsmanalo

The office is dead! Long live the office in a post-pandemic world

Organizational life is founded on relationships. Sure, the current remote work experiment has demonstrated that more jobs can be done virtually than many managers previously assumed. But jobs are comprised of tasks; organizations are comprised of relationships. And relationships require ongoing – and often unintended – interactions.

clarisezoleta

Making coronavirus testing easy, accurate and fast is critical to ending the pandemic – the US response is falling far short

For many people in the U.S., getting tested for COVID-19 is a struggle. In Arizona, testing sites have seen lines of hundreds of cars stretching over a mile. In Texas and Florida, some people were waiting for five hours for free testing.

clarisezoleta

How effective does a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine need to be to stop the pandemic? A new study has answers

What is a vaccine's effectiveness and what will it take to stop the pandemic?

camsmanalo