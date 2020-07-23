Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-22-2020

Major Topics:

00:01:01 - Checking on the Market
00:08:40 - Indexes
00:12:51 - Most Anticipated Earnings Release (After the Close on Wednesday July 22, 2020) via Twitter
00:16:43 - Trading Techniques: Shorts & Hedges
00:19:00 - Trump & COVID-19
00:23:21 - COVID-19 Update
01:02:44 - DJIA
01:08:52 - SDS
01:16:36 - Tenants not Paying their Rent
01:21:11 - Hedging
01:23:56 - Pivot Points | More Trading Techniques
01:37:00 - GOLD
01:38:59 - HMY
01:39:05 - NAK
01:39:34 - WPM

4 Million Infection Thursday – Virus Rages on at Dow 27,000

This is a good shorting spot. 27,000 is a good line on the Dow (/YM), which was around 18,000 from November 2014 through November 2016 so we can call that a good consolidation point.

Wear a Mask Wednesday – President Trump Finally Sees the Light

"We are asking everybody, when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask," Trump said. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

Testy Tuesday – 11,000 and Bust on the Nasdaq?

That's right, only 4 months ago the Nasdaq was at 6,771 and now we're over 11,000 this morning, up 62.5% in 4 months. OK, so we fell from 9,000 in January so we're "only" up 22% for the year and that's normal in such a booming economy with people out frolicking and shopping and fully employed with bonuses and rasises for everyone, right?

How deadly is the coronavirus? The true fatality rate is tricky to find, but researchers are getting closer

Early reports from January painted a grim picture about just how deadly the coronavirus was. Initially, the World Health Organization estimated that the percentage of infected individuals who die from COVID-19 was 3.4%. That statistic is called the infection fatality rate (IFR) – or colloquially, the death rate – and means that for every hundred people infected with COVID-19, on average, between three and four would die.

John Lewis and C.T. Vivian belonged to a long tradition of religious leaders in the civil rights struggle

With the deaths of Rep. John Lewis and the Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, the U.S. has lost two civil rights greats who drew upon their faith as they pushed for equality for Black Americans.

Monday Market Movement – More Stimulus, of Course

2.2% more cases per day now, up from 1.9% the week before. That's the very opposite of having things under control with 14.5M Global cases, 606,206 Global deaths and 3.8M in the US (26% of the World's total) and 140,534 Americans are dead – that's like 35 9/11s in the 120 days since Trump told us the virus was nothing to worry about.

Electoral College benefits whiter states, study shows

The founders did not foresee the development of political parties and campaigns, which help teach voters about their options.

One Hedge Fund Manager’s Lesson On When To Take Profits

Today’s central bank volatility suppression regime resembles it and will end in spectacular fashion. All such things do.

Poorest Americans drink a lot more sugary drinks than the richest – which is why soda taxes could help reduce gaping health inequalities

Many countries such as the U.K. and Mexico and a handful of U.S. cities such as Philadelphia and San Francisco have imposed soda taxes in an effort to fight rising obesity.Lots of research shows a link between drinking sugary substances and a whole host of negative health outcomes, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, tooth decay and gout.

Twitter hack exposes broader threat to democracy and society

In case 2020 wasn’t dystopian enough, hackers on July 15 hijacked the Twitter accounts of former President Barack Obama, presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian and Apple, among others.

