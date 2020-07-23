The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-22-2020
Major Topics:
00:01:01 - Checking on the Market
00:08:40 - Indexes
00:12:51 - Most Anticipated Earnings Release (After the Close on Wednesday July 22, 2020) via Twitter
00:16:43 - Trading Techniques: Shorts & Hedges
00:19:00 - Trump & COVID-19
00:23:21 - COVID-19 Update
01:02:44 - DJIA
01:08:52 - SDS
01:16:36 - Tenants not Paying their Rent
01:21:11 - Hedging
01:23:56 - Pivot Points | More Trading Techniques
01:37:00 - GOLD
01:38:59 - HMY
01:39:05 - NAK
01:39:34 - WPM
