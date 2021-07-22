TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021

PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021

replay of the PSW webinar from 07/21/2021
Author:
Updated:
Original:
replay of the PSW webinar from 07/21/2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021

Major Topics:
00:00:04 - EIA Report
00:02:22 - Crude Oil WTI
00:03:50 - VLO
00:06:07 - Crude Oil WTI
00:08:31 - EIA Report | OPEC Oil Production Chart
00:21:48 - LTP: TTE
00:26:12 - Trading Techniques
00:33:12 - Bargain Hunting
00:55:01 - VTRS
01:03:36 - ATH | APO
01:09:51 - WBA
01:20:31 - VIAC
01:26:58 - LTP
01:27:09 - STP
01:27:52 - CMG

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

BLS July 21 2021
Stocks/Options

Thrill is Back Thursday – Markets Recover Ahead of the Fed Next Week

Webinar 07-21-2021
Stocks/Options

PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021

SPX2 July 20 2021(1)
Stocks/Options

Wednesday Recovery – Markets Bounce Right Back

chart
Stocks/Options

Technical Tuesday – A Healthy Pullback or Down with the Sickness?

fut_image (30)
Stocks/Options

Monday Market Delta – Virus Fears Pull Us Back

Equinor’s Hywind Scotland became the world’s first floating wind farm in 2017.
Current Events

California is planning floating wind farms offshore to boost its power supply – here’s how they work

High-tide flooding has become a frequent problem in the Miami area.
Current Events

High-tide flood risk is accelerating, putting coastal economies at risk

Lead in pipes can contaminate the water supply, resulting in poisoning.
Current Events

Fixing America’s crumbling physical – and human – infrastructure: 3 essential reads

giphy
Stocks/Options

PhilStockWorld July Portfolio Review – The Butterfly Portfolio