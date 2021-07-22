PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021
replay of the PSW webinar from 07/21/2021
replay of the PSW webinar from 07/21/2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:04 - EIA Report
00:02:22 - Crude Oil WTI
00:03:50 - VLO
00:06:07 - Crude Oil WTI
00:08:31 - EIA Report | OPEC Oil Production Chart
00:21:48 - LTP: TTE
00:26:12 - Trading Techniques
00:33:12 - Bargain Hunting
00:55:01 - VTRS
01:03:36 - ATH | APO
01:09:51 - WBA
01:20:31 - VIAC
01:26:58 - LTP
01:27:09 - STP
01:27:52 - CMG
Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.