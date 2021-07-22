PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021

replay of the PSW webinar from 07/21/2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-21-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:04 - EIA Report

00:02:22 - Crude Oil WTI

00:03:50 - VLO

00:06:07 - Crude Oil WTI

00:08:31 - EIA Report | OPEC Oil Production Chart

00:21:48 - LTP: TTE

00:26:12 - Trading Techniques

00:33:12 - Bargain Hunting

00:55:01 - VTRS

01:03:36 - ATH | APO

01:09:51 - WBA

01:20:31 - VIAC

01:26:58 - LTP

01:27:09 - STP

01:27:52 - CMG



