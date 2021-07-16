PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-14-2021

TheStreet home
Replay of the PSW Webinar from 07/14/2021
Replay of the PSW Webinar from 07/14/2021

Major Topics:
00:00:18 - Checking on the Market
00:02:35 - Oil
00:05:30 - EIA Report
00:06:21 - Trading Techniques
00:16:55 - Crude Inventory | OPEC
00:21:16 - 24 Stocks that Could Blow-up after reporting earnings
00:40:22 - Playing the Options
00:41:09 - WBA
01:00:00 - Current News: McDonalds & Burger King
01:04:16 - CMG
01:06:40 - MCD | WEN | DRI
01:07:48 - CAKE
01:09:01 - W
01:10:48 - New Stimulus
01:25:07 - How Rising Seas Could Swallow up Coastal Cities
01:27:14 - Divident Portfolio
01:32:33 - AAPL
01:37:09 - MSFT

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

