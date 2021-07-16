PhilStockWorld’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-14-2021

Replay of the PSW Webinar from 07/14/2021

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-14-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:18 - Checking on the Market

00:02:35 - Oil

00:05:30 - EIA Report

00:06:21 - Trading Techniques

00:16:55 - Crude Inventory | OPEC

00:21:16 - 24 Stocks that Could Blow-up after reporting earnings

00:40:22 - Playing the Options

00:41:09 - WBA

01:00:00 - Current News: McDonalds & Burger King

01:04:16 - CMG

01:06:40 - MCD | WEN | DRI

01:07:48 - CAKE

01:09:01 - W

01:10:48 - New Stimulus

01:25:07 - How Rising Seas Could Swallow up Coastal Cities

01:27:14 - Divident Portfolio

01:32:33 - AAPL

01:37:09 - MSFT

