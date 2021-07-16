PhilStockWorld's LIVE Weekly Webinar 07-14-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:18 - Checking on the Market
00:02:35 - Oil
00:05:30 - EIA Report
00:06:21 - Trading Techniques
00:16:55 - Crude Inventory | OPEC
00:21:16 - 24 Stocks that Could Blow-up after reporting earnings
00:40:22 - Playing the Options
00:41:09 - WBA
01:00:00 - Current News: McDonalds & Burger King
01:04:16 - CMG
01:06:40 - MCD | WEN | DRI
01:07:48 - CAKE
01:09:01 - W
01:10:48 - New Stimulus
01:25:07 - How Rising Seas Could Swallow up Coastal Cities
01:27:14 - Divident Portfolio
01:32:33 - AAPL
01:37:09 - MSFT
