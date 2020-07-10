Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-08-2020

Major Topics:

Major Topics:

00:01:34 - Checking the Market
00:03:54 - Gasoline | Petroluem Status Report
00:08:17 - Futures
00:11:55 - MO
00:20:12 - USO
00:34:06 - COVID-19 Update
00:50:30 - US Income Tax Revenue
00:53:16 - What happened to Top Trade Alerts
00:55:59 - US Budget Deficit Chart | US National Debt
01:02:27 - S&P 500 | Stimulus
01:08:32 - IMAX
01:09:02 - ARNC
01:09:19 - MMM
01:16:42 - SPCE
01:20:10 - GDPNow
01:25:01 - SPG
01:27:14 - PLUG
01:31:32 - NLY | CIM | AGNC
01:31:59 - TSLA
01:36:27 - AMZN

Stocks/Options

Friday Follies – Marching Headlong into Earnings Season

We're 10 days into the third quarter and look how well things are going with almost every state having the virus under control except for a few idiot red states that think they are immune but, either way, the daily briefings and general public awareness have certainly turned the tide and…. what? That's the chart from May?

clarisezoleta

59,000 Thursday – Another Record High for Viral Infections

As Trump predicted in 2016 we are so tired of winning at this point, aren't we? The US is clearly winning the virus race with a record 59,400 infections on Wednesday – our 5th National Record in the past 9 days – WINNING!

clarisezoleta

Trump gets no special protections because he's president and must release financial records, Supreme Court rules

Trump has no immunity as a president for his business and tax records. The Constitution does not require protecting the president from state grand jury subpoenas.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – What Happened to Top Trade Alerts?

Top Trade Alerts are the trade ideas we like the most in any given week, the ones we feel as very likely to do well and usually we are running with around an 80% success rate, which is amazing.

clarisezoleta

Is the COVID-19 pandemic cure really worse than the disease? Here's what our research found

Is the U.S. better off with the public health interventions being used to keep the coronavirus from spreading or without them?

camsmanalo

5 COVID-19 myths politicians have repeated that just aren't true

Here are five myths I hear as director of health policy at the University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center that I would like to put to rest.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,135 Tested from Above for a Change

Mostly we've been coming at it from the bottom but, this week, we're trying something different and diving back to it from the top. We did this back on June 11th (Thursday, actually) when the S&P fell from 3,123 all the way back to 2,965 on Thursday and that Tuesday (9th) was when we began the fall from 3,222, down 8% from the top in two days. It's only 3 weeks later and no one even seems to remember it happened.

clarisezoleta

COVID Concerns Send Casino Stocks Tumbling As Recovery Dims

You're never going to guess who panic bought casino stocks with their Trump checks and unemployment benefits - Robinhood traders, of course.

camsmanalo

Monday Market Movement – Up and Up and UP!

This is why we can't cash out our long portfolios, as much as we'd like to. The problem is we are going to have a very hard time protecting our ill-gotten gains from the correction – if and when it ever does come but, so far, the flow of money from the Fed and the endless stimulus by the Government is the rising tide that is floating all boats – no matter how rough the waters.

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus deaths and swelling public sector debt share a data-quality problem

Watching scientists, politicians and journalists struggle to compare national death rates from the coronavirus pandemic, I had an acute case of déjà vu. Though the virus may be novel, the confusion generated by inconsistent data standards is anything but. It’s something I’ve observed closely for many years in studying public sector debt.

clarisezoleta