The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-08-2020

Major Topics:

00:01:34 - Checking the Market

00:03:54 - Gasoline | Petroluem Status Report

00:08:17 - Futures

00:11:55 - MO

00:20:12 - USO

00:34:06 - COVID-19 Update

00:50:30 - US Income Tax Revenue

00:53:16 - What happened to Top Trade Alerts

00:55:59 - US Budget Deficit Chart | US National Debt

01:02:27 - S & P 500 | Stimulus

01:08:32 - IMAX

01:09:02 - ARNC

01:09:19 - MMM

01:16:42 - SPCE

01:20:10 - GDPNow

01:25:01 - SPG

01:27:14 - PLUG

01:31:32 - NLY | CIM | AGNC

01:31:59 - TSLA

01:36:27 - AMZN

