The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-08-2020
camsmanalo
For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!
Major Topics:
00:01:34 - Checking the Market
00:03:54 - Gasoline | Petroluem Status Report
00:08:17 - Futures
00:11:55 - MO
00:20:12 - USO
00:34:06 - COVID-19 Update
00:50:30 - US Income Tax Revenue
00:53:16 - What happened to Top Trade Alerts
00:55:59 - US Budget Deficit Chart | US National Debt
01:02:27 - S&P 500 | Stimulus
01:08:32 - IMAX
01:09:02 - ARNC
01:09:19 - MMM
01:16:42 - SPCE
01:20:10 - GDPNow
01:25:01 - SPG
01:27:14 - PLUG
01:31:32 - NLY | CIM | AGNC
01:31:59 - TSLA
01:36:27 - AMZN
Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!
You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here.