The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-24-2020

camsmanalo

Major Topics:

00:58:00 - Global Supply Chain

00:13:42 - VTR

00:19:29 - FED | JP Morgan | Goldman Sachs

00:25:20 - Bank of America

00:33:15 - The Butterfly Strategy

00:37:46 - KHC

00:41:07 - Top Fast-Food Chains during Crisis

00:46:27 - JPM

01:01:57 - COVID-19 Update

01:06:09 - S&P 500

01:10:39 - US Debt Clock

01:19:56 - TIF

01:26:23 - Trading Techniques

01:28:21 - STP | LTP

3,000 Thursday – Holding the Line on the S&P 500 While Infections Rise and Rise

We shorted the S&P 500, as noted in yesterday's Live Trading Webinar, right at our 3,135 line on the last cross and this morning we got stopped out after almost testing the 3,000 line and we've been over and under our line since and the next time we test it, we're going to short it again.

clarisezoleta

Your emotions are the new hot commodity – and there’s an app for that

Since mood tracking apps are designed to direct us solely toward happiness, will we be prevented from understanding and engaging with the true complexity of our emotions?

camsmanalo

Can people spread the coronavirus if they don’t have symptoms? 5 questions answered about asymptomatic COVID-19

How many people are asymptomatic and how are they spreading the coronavirus?

camsmanalo

Wobbly Wednesday – Virus Surge Worries Markets

Will we even make it to November so we can choose 4 more years of this nightmare? 121,225 Americans are dead out of 477,807 worldwide – only Brazil is close to us with 52,645 dead in their country – clearly not as "great" as ours has been made.

clarisezoleta

President Trump revives J. Edgar Hoover’s tyrannical playbook

Hoover used animal metaphors to attack his enemies, something Trump deploys frequently to belittle his critics.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,135 Yet Again

Things are looking good so far because those 30M unemployed people are still getting their $600 WEEKLY bonus checks ($18Bn/week, $72Bn/month) and those will last until July 31st and that has kept the economy from totally collapsing and has kept Consumer Spending at reasonable levels at the Bottom 25% of wage earners are now outspending the Top 25% relative to where they were before the crisis.

clarisezoleta

Journalists believe news and opinion are separate, but readers can’t tell the difference

The op-ed page of a print newspaper typically includes the newspaper’s opinion columnists. These are employees of the paper who write regularly.

camsmanalo

Major Cruise Lines ‘Voluntarily Suspend’ Trips Out Of US Ports Until Sept. 15

Carnival Corp., Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises are some of the CLIA members that had previously announced a pause of operations in early March.

camsmanalo

Former Wirecard CEO Arrested As Investigation Into Missing $2BN Deepens

Prosecutors said in an e-mailed statement that a judge will review whether he can be kept in custody.

camsmanalo

Monday Market Movement – Futures Can’t Hold Gains

First you go low on high volume, then you go high on low volume.That's one of the tricks "THEY" do when "THEY" want to reel in retail suckers to take stocks off their hands at high prices.

clarisezoleta