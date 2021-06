Replay of the PSW webinar from 06/23/2021

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-23-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:13 - Checking on the Market

00:00:33 - DJIA

00:03:16 - S&P 500 / Russell 2000

00:04:43 - Bitcoin

00:08:21 - Natural Gas / Energy

00:11:25 - Gasoline / Crude Oil

00:12:34 - EIA Report

00:18:44 - Inflation

00:24:28 - Natural Gas

00:28:26 - Lumber

00:29:38 - Sugar

00:30:16 - Orange Juice

00:31:36 - Cotton

00:31:54 - USD / Orange Juice

00:34:08 - Coffee / Starbucks

00:36:35 - Gold

00:40:04 - GE

00:44:20 - Top Trade Review

00:47:44 - AdAge / MAR

00:49:48 - WEN

00:57:15 - SKT / SPWR

00:57:28 - WBA / SIX / MTN

01:00:16 - TEVA / VAC

01:05:09 - T

01:05:31 - FRO / TWO

01:05:40 - AIV / MO

01:05:50 - X / RIO

01:06:05 - SPWR / WBA / WTRH

01:07:34 - June Portfolio Review

01:14:22 - LTP

01:18:30 - Butterfly Portfolio

01:18:42 - STP / LTP

01:22:42 - TLT

01:34:48 - ET

01:44:37 - STP

01:52:07 - Market Review / Trading Techniques

