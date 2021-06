The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-16-2021

Replay of the PSW Webinar from 06/16/2021

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-09-2021





Major Topics:

00:00:14 - Checking on the Market

00:01:42 - EIA Report

00:09:50 - Intermediate Goods / Final Demand PPI / Inflation

00:16:13 - GOOGL

00:17:05 - MSFT / AA / AAPL

00:20:09 - U.S. Wage Growth

00:26:42 - U.S Housing Market / Wage Gap

00:34:47 - Mortgage & Property Taxes

00:37:16 - LTP

00:39:25 - STP

00:40:01 - CMG / FX / TQQQ

00:40:17 - SQQQ / W

00:45:40 - LTP

00:49:45 - Butterfly Portfolio

00:50:18 - Dividend Portfolio

00:50:29 - Earnings Portfolio

00:53:52 - FOMC Statement

01:00:56 - Economic Projections / GDP

01:05:50 - S&P 500 / DJIA

01:06:51 - Market Crash

01:10:07 - FRO

01:11:23 - AIV

01:12:34 - BDI

01:13:33 - FDX / UPS / AAWW

01:17:15 - USD / Currenices

01:17:51 - Bonds

01:18:15 - Metals

01:18:24 - Grains

01:18:47 - Energy / Crude OIl WTI

