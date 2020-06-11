Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-10-2020

camsmanalo

For LIVE access on Wednesday afternoons, join us at PSW!

Major Topics:

00:01:40 - Checking on the Market
00:3:09 - COVID-19 Update
01:01:08 - FED
01:08:56 - Greek Debt Crisis
01:12:15 - US National Debt
01:21:12 - Trading Techniques
01:26:06 - Futur is Now Portfolio
01:28:35 - Butterfly Portfolio
01:29:24 - Dividend Portfolio
01:36:35 - Earnings Portfolio
01:37:30 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:42:48 - LTP
01:46:10 - MTN

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to PSW's Weekly Webinars – demonstrating trading strategies in real time – join us at PSW!

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel and view past webinars here. 

Thursday Failure – Fed Fails to Assure the Bulls

As we discussed in yesterday's Live Trading Webinar, this market rally has been ridiculous and certainly unsustainable (as noted in yesterday's: "Which Way Wednesday – Nasdaq 10,000 Edition") and our plan from yesterday morning ws to short the Nasdaq when it crossed back below the 10,000 line, which it did early this morning.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Nasdaq 10,000 Edition

The first time we hit 5,000 on the Nasdaq was back in 2,000 – and we all know what happened then! It took us 17 years to get back to 5,000 and that was good consolidation and we popped right over it and stayed there. Well, we didn't stay there – the Nasdaq took off like a banshee and gained another 50% in 18 months and now, another 18 months later, another 33% move higher and we're at 10,000.

clarisezoleta

Could pressure for COVID-19 drugs lead the FDA to lower its standards?

In response to COVID-19, the FDA established the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) to expedite the regulatory review process and help facilitate the speedy development of treatments and preventive measures.

camsmanalo

Saks Fifth Avenue Shields NYC Store With Barbed Wire, Attack Dogs To Deter Looters

Mass looting comes at a precarious time for retailers, as 25,000 stores are expected to close by the end of this year.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – Infections Up, Markets Down Ahead of the Fed

While we have been marveling at the returns from the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in the past few months, more and more peoplle are starving and less and less assistance is available to help them as the virus people no longer believ in continues to rage out of control.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Momentum – Up into the Fed Meeting

Up we go again. Of course, we're up today because Europe and Asia are up and they are up because we were up 2.5% on Friday and they are just catching up but that doesn't stop our pre-market traders from seeing a rally in Europe and trying to catch up to that – even though their rally was a reaction to our rally and yes – it's all total BS but that's the way the market works, so don't whine about it…Despite the record-

clarisezoleta

“This Is Just The Start”: US Bankruptcies Soar 48% In May, Most Since Financial Crisis

The number of corporate bankruptcies in May was the highest since May 2011, when the great financial crisis was still impacting corporate viability.

camsmanalo

Scientists tap the world’s most powerful computers in the race to understand and stop the coronavirus

In “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams, the haughty supercomputer Deep Thought is asked whether he can find the answer to the ultimate question concerning life, the universe and everything.

clarisezoleta

jania123

2020 uprisings, unprecedented in scope, join a long river of struggle in America

The river was the metaphor that best captured “the long, continuous movement” of the black freedom struggle for theologian, historian and civil rights activist Vincent Harding. Harding, who had served as a speechwriter for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., wrote in his groundbreaking 1981 study of African-American history, “There is a River: The Black Struggle for Freedom in America” that the freedom struggle was “sometimes powerful, tumultuous, roiling with life; at other times meandering and turgid.”

clarisezoleta

Trump’s use of religion follows playbook of authoritarian-leaning leaders the world over

It was a striking moment: Donald Trump, Bible in hand, posing for photos in an apparent moment of political theater made possible by the dispersal of protesters through the use of tear gas.

clarisezoleta