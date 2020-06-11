The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-10-2020
Major Topics:
00:01:40 - Checking on the Market
00:3:09 - COVID-19 Update
01:01:08 - FED
01:08:56 - Greek Debt Crisis
01:12:15 - US National Debt
01:21:12 - Trading Techniques
01:26:06 - Futur is Now Portfolio
01:28:35 - Butterfly Portfolio
01:29:24 - Dividend Portfolio
01:36:35 - Earnings Portfolio
01:37:30 - Hemp Boca Portfolio
01:42:48 - LTP
01:46:10 - MTN
